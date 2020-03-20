Thrombectomy Devices Market Overview, Growing Demand and Scope to 2026
Global thrombectomy devices market was valued US$ 1.23 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.92 % during a forecast period.
Thrombectomy is interventional surgery to remove a blood clot from inside an artery and vein. Rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries is increasing the demand for thrombectomy devices.
The rising number of surgical techniques, increasing senior population, and the growing excellence of suturing material are boosting the growth of the global thrombectomy devices market. Constant technological innovations, growing healthcare expenses across emerging markets, and wide application of ultrasound in vascular treatment provide key growth opportunities for global thrombectomy devices market during the forecast period. Lack of trained specialists and complex use of thrombectomy devices, as well as less awareness about to thrombectomy, are limiting the growth of thrombectomy devices market.
Peripheral vascular applications segment is estimated the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the favourable reimbursement policies executed by various governments on peripheral procedures.
A rising number of surgeries performed with image-guided, existence of favorable reimbursement for thrombectomy procedures, technical advancement in minimally invasive surgical methods and increasing need for miniaturized therapeutic devices is driving the demand of ambulatory surgical centers during the forecast period.
Growing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases that contribute to the rising demand for thrombectomy devices, an increasing number of clinical trials, and major medical reimbursement available in the U.S. for thrombectomy procedures are expected to the largest share of the global thrombectomy devices market in North America, followed by Europe.
The key players operating in the global thrombectomy devices market are Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Penumbra, Inc., Spectranetics Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Straub Medical AG, BTG International, Phenox GmbH, Acandis GmbH Co. & Kg, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Bayer AG, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Stentys SA, and Capture Vascular, Inc.
The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.
The Scope of Global Thrombectomy Devices Market
Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Technology
Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices
Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices
Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices
Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Type
Mechanical & Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices
Stent & Coil Retrievers
Basket & Brush Retrievers
Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices
Rheolytic & Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices
Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices
Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Utility
Reusable Devices
Disposable Devices
Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Application
Cardiovascular Application
Peripheral Vascular Application
Neurovascular Application
Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by End-users
Hospitals and Surgical Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
Other End Users
Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Diseases
Peripheral
Coronary and
Neural
Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
South America
The Key Players Operating in the Global Thrombectomy Devices Market
