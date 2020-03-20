China Eyewear Market Latest Trends and Business Outlook to 2026

China Eyewear Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Eyewear market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and end user.

Based on product type, eyewear market is divided by prescription glasses, contact lenses, and sunglasses. Prescription glasses segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the rise in eye disorder incidences and increase eye problems due to raised usage of digital gadgets.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail stores and online stores. The online store is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products.

According to the end user, the eyewear market is divided by men and women. Women segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for fashionable and international brands of spectacles from womenâ€™s.

Major driving factors of the market are, as per World Health Organization report data 600 Mn population is affected with myopia, raised elder ageing population in this country due to as reduced birth and fertility rates, increased myopia across this country and a large amount of myopia raised among teenager population, raising the usage of sunglasses as trend of fashion is raised, increased economy conditions, an raise awareness regarding healthcare, improved living standards, 77% childrenâ€™s contact with digital gadgets these gadgets have blue light reflection which is harmful to the children eyes so rise demand for the spectacles which are black blue light, increased advancements of the technologies, raised trend of the smart wearable eyewear, and rising the investments into R&D.

China has fast-paced digital environment, celebrities influence on population especially when it comes to the sunglasses, China has the largest market for the contact lenses, and China has the highest import spectacles from Italy.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in eyewear market are Prada, Ray-Ban, Persol, EC Global Trade Co., Ltd, Christian Dior, Chanel, Oakley, GM, Xiamen Quansheng Industry Co., Ltd., BOLON, GUCCI, MOLSION Glasses, and Luxottica.

Scope of the report for China Eyewear Market

China Eyewear Market, by Product Type

Prescription Glasses

Contact Lenses

Sunglasses

China Eyewear Market, by Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Online Stores

China Eyewear Market, by End User

Men

Women

Key Players in China Eyewear Market

Prada

Luxottica

Ray Ban

Persol

EC Global Trade Co., Ltd

Christian Dior

Chanel

Oakley

GM

Xiamen Quansheng Industry Co., Ltd.

BOLON

GUCCI

MOLSION Glasses