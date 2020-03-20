Oil and Gas Pipeline Market With Top Countries Data: Worldwide Industry Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2025

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market report is segmented on Material, Operation, application and by regional & country level. Based upon material, oil and gas pipeline market is segmented into Stainless steel, PVC, and HDPE. On the basis of operation, the market is segmented into Transmission and Distribution. Based upon application, oil and gas pipeline market is classified into Onshore and Offshore.

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market is valued at USD 26.3 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 38.2 Billion By 2025 with CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Oil and Gas Pipeline-

Oil and Gas pipelines are the pipes used for the transmission and distribution of oil and gas from the extraction site to the other places. Increased in crude oil export import has also increased over the period of time has also increased the use of oil and gas pipeline. Increase in natural gas demand and its consumption on a large scale has also created the demand for these pipelines. Crude oil pipelines are of three types which includes gathering systems, crude oil pipeline and refined product pipeline.

Key Players–

Some major key players for Oil and Gas Pipeline market are China National Petroleum Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Gazprom, Tenaris S.A., TMK, Saipem S.p.A, National Oilwell Varco, EVRAZ North America, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, General Electric, Eni S.p.A, Subsea 7 S.A, TechnipFMC, Welspun Corp Ltd., ConocoPhillips, Chelpipe, Europipe, and Royal Dutch Shell p.l.c. among others.

The regions covered in this Oil and Gas Pipeline market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Oil and Gas Pipeline market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Segmentation –

By Material

Stainless steel

PVC

HDPE

By Operation

Transmission

Distribution

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

Technological advancement and increase in various oil and gas extraction projects is the key factor which helps Oil and Gas Pipeline Market to grow.

There is an increase in population has also increased the demand for oil and gas as well. To fulfill the increasing demand of increasing population is expected to be major factor driving the growth of oil and gas pipeline market. As per Population Reference Bureau Report, the world population is expected to reach to reach around 9.9 billion by 2050, which will increase by 2.3 billion or 29 percent from an estimated 7.6 billion people now. Furthermore, there were various technological advancement has taken place which has further increase the oil and gas pipeline market over the forecast period. There technological advancement has reduced the leakage problems and the leakage detection much easier as compared to previous time. Moreover, increase in oil and gas extraction and the change older oil and gas pipeline with the new and advanced one is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. Use of smart pigging technology is expected to create ample opportunities in the oil and gas pipeline market. However, Increased use of renewable resources and increase in public awareness is expected to hamper he growth of oil and gas pipeline market

North America is expected to dominate the Oil and Gas Pipeline Market.

North America accounted for largest share to dominate the market. The presence of developed economies such as U.S., Canada and others coupled with advanced technology. The high investment on the advanced infrastructure and technological advancement coupled with effective maintenance of the existing oil and gas pipeline network. Europe is expected to experience the moderate growth during the forecast period owing to stringent government regulation about environment protection and increased use of renewable resources. Asia Pacific is expected to develop significantly over the forecast period due to the presence of developing economies such as China, India and others. Moreover, increased transportation of oil and gas from the production site to the other places coupled with government initiatives to enhance the safety of oil and gas pipeline is expected to promote the growth of oil and gas pipeline market over the forecast period. Middle East is expected to be second fastest growing region due to the presence of various extraction sites in the region. Africa and Latin America is expected to develop moderately.

