Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2019 to 2025

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market is valued at USD 1916.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2919.6 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Key Players –

The key players of this market include Acelity L.P., Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec Group plc, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, Medela AG, Devon International Group (Devon Medical Products), ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Talley Group Ltd., and DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd., SunMed Medical, and The Wound Vac Company, LLC. These players are not profiled in the report, but can be included on request.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/500

Negative pressure wound therapy devices Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, wound type, end-user and region & country level. Based upon product type, negative pressure wound therapy devices is classified into conventional NPWT devices, single-use NPWT devices and accessories. On the basis of wound type, market is classified into surgical and traumatic wounds, ulcers and burns. On the basis of end-user, market is classified into hospitals & clinics, home care settings and others.

Market Analysis of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices-

Negative pressure wound therapy devices is a medical procedure in which a vacuum dressing is used to enhance and promote wound healing in acute, chronic and burn wounds. It involves the use of a sealed wound dressing attached to a pump to create a negative pressure environment in the wound. Applying continued vacuum helps to increase blood flow to the area and draw out excess fluid from the wound. the vacuum can either be applied continuously or intermittently based on the wound type or location. These devices are used for the many conditions such as: diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers, arterial ulcers, pressure ulcers, first and second degree burns, chronic wounds, wounds with large amounts of drainage, surgical and acute wounds at high risk for infection and others. The primary advantages offered by the single-use NPWT devices are their cost-effectiveness and portability factors. Single-use NPWT devices are canister less pumps, which renders their usage easy, particularly in case of homecare settings. Its usability in home settings eliminates the need for prolonged hospital stays.

The regions covered in this Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Request for Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/500

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Single-use NPWT Devices

Conventional NPWT Devices

Accessories

By Wound Type:

Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Ulcers

Other Ulcers

Burns

By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Increase Incidences of Chronic Diseases is One of the Major Factors for Driving the Growth of the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market.

NPWT connect with the system of wound dressing that continuously or intermittently apply sub atmospheric pressure on the surface of a wound. Moreover, Negative pressure wound therapy devices referred to as a sealed wound-care system, majorly indicated for acute complicated wounds and large chronic persistent wounds. The system comprises a foam dressing and a controlled pump which drains out the wound. Negative pressure is applied around the wound which promotes healing. The increasing incidences of accident and traumatic cases are leading driving factors for growth of the market. The increasing rate of caesarean sections in elderly mothers is expected to increase the post-operative use of NPWT devices. In addition to this, the rising use of simplified single-use devices is anticipated to contribute to market growth. Conversely, the high cost of this therapy over the conventional wound therapy and a dearth of trained healthcare professionals can hamper the market growth over the forecast period. However, high cost of negative pressure wound therapy devices may refrain the market growth. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in this may provide further opportunities for the market growth.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market.

By region, the global negative pressure wound therapy devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue within the forecast period. As, presence of various leading players in this region is one of the key factors for the market growth in this region. In addition, increased prevalence of acute and chronic injuries in U.S. is also anticipated to propel the market growth. Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to the developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, and the launch of supportive government initiatives to prevent surgical site infections.

Get Full Information of This Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/medical-device/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-devices-market-size