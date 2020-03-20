Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size by 2019-2025: Manufacturers, Advancements, Sales, Shares, Challenges, Opportunities

Peritoneal Dialysis Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user and regional & country level. Based upon type, market is classified as peritoneal dialysis solution, device, peritoneal dialysis set, catheter and others. Based upon treatment type, market is classified as continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD), automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). Based upon end-user, global market is classified as home-based dialysis, dialysis center & hospital based dialysis.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market is valued at USD 3015.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4990.2 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Peritoneal Dialysis-

A peritoneal dialysis technique uses the patient’s own body tissues inside the abdominal cavity as a filter. It is a type of dialysis which uses the peritoneum in a person’s abdomen because the membrane through that fluid and dissolved substances exchanged with the blood. The PD machine then drains the fluid out of the abdomen and into a drain or waste bag and the excess wastes and fluids are removed from the body. The benefits of peritoneal dialysis provides continuous therapy, which acts more like natural kidneys, can allow for fewer dietary restrictions needle-free treatments, direct shipment of PD supplies to home or travel destination, do not have to travel to the dialysis center for treatments Greater flexibility and freedom in treatment. There is also need to be full storage space for PD supplies and a space in the home for the PD machine and supplies. Types of peritoneal dialysis are continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis, continuous cyclic peritoneal, intermittent peritoneal dialysis.

Key Players –

Key players of the peritoneal dialysis market include Baxter International, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Fresenius Medical Care, Dialysis Clinic, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Pharmaceutical, Medical Components, Northwest Kidney Centers, , Renal Services, Satellite Healthcare, Sichuan Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care and others.

The regions covered in this Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Segmentation: –

By Treatment Type:

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By Product Type:

Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

Device

Peritoneal Dialysis Set

Catheter

Others

By End User:

Home-Based Dialysis

Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis

Increasing Number of ESRD (End Stage Renal Disease) Patients is the Major Factor Driving the Market Growth.

Growing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, technological advancements, and the shortage of organ donors & risks associated with transplants are some of the major factors driving the market growth. ESRD which is generally known as kidney failure is a significant factor increasing the demand for peritoneal dialysis. Diabetes is the most usual cause of ESRD, whereas high blood pressure is the second most common cause of ESRD. High blood pressure and diabetes are the most common chronic disease among the global population, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation due to stringent regulations regarding kidney transplantation in several countries are some of the factors which are stimulating the market growth globally. However, lack of awareness and limited demand in underdeveloped countries are some of the factors that may hinder the market growth. The rise in demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment and increased opportunities in weak and emerging markets can create future opportunities further.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Market.

Geographically, the opportunities available in the market and in the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East and Africa. North America is largest market in terms of revenue owing to the growing hypertension touching to kidney failure and therefore boosting demand for peritoneal dialysis. In addition, high awareness regarding advanced automated peritoneal dialysis technique and well-established healthcare sector are some other factors supplementing the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period.

