Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Market With Top Countries Data: Worldwide Industry Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2025

Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Market is expected to reach more than USD 659.7 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer-

Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) is by far the most frequently diagnosed cancer around the globe. It is also one of the most common occupational diseases in Europe and its prevalence continues to increase. It affects more men than women and is more common in the elderly. It refers to the all types of cancer that occur in the skin which are not melanoma. Sometimes cells in the skin, change and no longer grow normally. These changes may lead to non-cancerous growths such as moles, dermatofibromas, warts and skin tags. But in some cases, these changes can cause non-melanoma skin cancer. It starts in round cells called basal cells and this type of cancer is called basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and makes up about 75%–80% of all skin cancers. It can also start in squamous cells of the skin and this type of cancer is called squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and makes up about 20% of all skin cancers. Non-melanoma skin cancer treatment depends on the type, size and location of cancer. Surgery is the main treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer which involves the removal of cancerous tumour and some of the surrounding skin. Other treatments include; freezing (cryotherapy), anti-cancer creams, radiotherapy and a form of light treatment called photodynamic therapy (PDT).

Key Players-

Some major key players for Global Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Market are Almirall S.A., Novartis AG, Mylan NV, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sensus Healthcare, iCAD, Inc., Accuray, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Elekta AB, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Ion Beam Applications SA and others.

Global Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Market report is segmented on the basis of drug type, application, end-user and region & country level. Based upon drug type, global non-melanoma skin cancer market is classified into radiation therapy, photodynamic therapy and chemotherapy. Radiation therapy is further sub-divided into electronic brachytherapy, external beam radiation therapy and superficial radiation therapy. Based upon application, global non-melanoma skin cancer market is divided into basal cell carcinoma, T-cell lymphoma, squamous cell carcinoma and others. Based on end-user, the non-melanoma skin cancer market is classified into hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

The regions covered in this Global Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of non-melanoma skin cancer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Segmentation:-

By Drug Type:

Radiation Therapy

Electronic Brachytherapy

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Superficial Radiation Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy

Chemotherapy

By Application:

Basal Cell Carcinoma

T-Cell Lymphoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Increasing Prevalence of Skin Cancer Globally, Drives the Growth of Global Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Market

The major factors driving the growth of global non-melanoma skin cancer market are increasing prevalence of skin cancer and growing awareness regarding its treatment. For example; As per WHO; Currently, between 2 and 3 million non-melanoma skin cancers and 132,000 melanoma skin cancers occur globally each year. According to Skin Cancer Foundation Statistics, one in every five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. And as per World Cancer Research Fund International; Non-melanoma skin cancer is the 5th most commonly occurring cancer in men and women, with over 1 million diagnosed worldwide in 2018, although this is likely to be an underestimate.

In addition, increasing government funding for research activities and increasing number of clinical trials are also supplementing the growth of the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure is also supplementing the growth of the market. However, side-effects of radiation therapy may hamper the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market during the forecast period. In spite of that, increasing advancements in the field of innovative products can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Market

The global non-melanoma skin cancer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global non-melanoma skin cancer market within the forecast period attributed to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing cases of non-melanoma skin cancer in this region. For example; As per the American Academy of Dermatology; It is estimated that approximately 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Research estimates that non-melanoma skin cancer, including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, affects more than 3 million Americans a year. In addition, increasing number of cancer treatment centers and presence of leading market players in this region are also supplementing the market growth.

