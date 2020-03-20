Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry 2025

Microwave Transmission Equipment Market is valued at USD 4.93 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 6.12 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.14% over the forecast period. Rise in the usage of wireless technologies and increasing demand of mobile backhaul networks is likely to drive the growth of Global Microwave Transmission Equipment Market.

Market Analysis of Microwave Transmission Equipment –

Microwave is referred as a line of sight wireless communication technology that utilizes high frequency beams of radio waves to provide seamless wireless connections to send and receive information. Microwave transmission is widely applied to perform point to point communication on the surface of earth. Microwave transmission equipment is designed to transmit video, audio or data information between two locations which can be several miles or kilometers apart. This equipment collectively gives the various advantages such as low cost and high performance with characteristics that can compete with the wire communications technologies and is the best solution for the deployment of transmission networks on higher levels.

Key Players–

Some major key players for Global Microwave Transmission Equipment market are LM Ericsson Telefon, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, NEC, Aviat Networks, Intracom Telecom, Ceragon Networks, DragonWave and others.

Global microwave transmission equipment market report is segmented on the basis of network technology, component, applications and regional & country level. Based upon network technology, microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into packet microwave, hybrid microwave, small-cell backhaul and time division multiplexing (TDM). On the basis of component, the market is classified into antennas, RF processing units, IDUs, ODUs, cables and connectors. Based upon applications, microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into navigation, mobile telephone communication, wireless communications, satellite communications, radar and broadband communications.

Market Segmentation:–

By Network Technology:

Packet Microwave

Hybrid Microwave

Small-Cell Backhaul

Time Division Multiplexing (TDM)

By Component:

Antennas

RF Processing Units

IDUs

ODUs

Cables

Connectors

By Applications:

Navigation

Mobile Telephone Communication

Wireless Communications

Satellite Communications

Radar and Broadband Communications

The regions covered in this microwave transmission equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of microwave transmission equipment market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing Demand of Broadband Services and Emergence of New Wireless Mobile Technologies is Likely to Drive the Market Growth.

Microwave transmission equipment market is anticipated to witness a high growth during the forecast period with the breakthrough transformation of telecommunication industry aiming to install the transmission equipment that provides the higher efficiency and capacity to support the increasing demands for wireless broadband services. Worldwide customers are willing to get more bandwidth and better service quality, thus operators are focusing to meet their changing needs by installing the microwave transmission equipment.Next generation wireless communication technologies associated with the 5G is making the path to reach the high level of goals with enhance features, this in turn requires the microwave transmission equipment to handle all the radio access sites.

Similarly, rising demand of cellular backhaul have contributed to these types of microwave deployments to an increased level. Mobile backhaul is accounted for largest application for point-to-point microwave transmission equipment and it grew about 9% year over year to USD 1.8 billion. Excluding North America and china, microwave equipment used in mobile backhaul networks that accounts for about 55 to 65%. However, line of sight may disrupted due to many obstacles are coming while transmission occurs and this equipment are relatively expensive may hamper the growth of this market. In spite of that, technological advancements in wireless communication technologies will offer most sophisticated options in the coming years.

