Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) Market Size & Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players and Competitive Strategies – Forecast to 2025

Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) Market is valued at USD XX Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD XX Million by 2025 with the CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

Hydroprocessing catalysts are considered as an important catalyst for the refining industry and widely applied across this industry for hydro treating, hydrocracking, alkylation, isomerization and guard bed applications. It enables upgrading the petroleum fractions to clean the fuels as well as removing the sulfur, nitrogen and other impurities from gasoline and diesel fuels. While performing the catalyst activity, stability is a key performance indicator to ensure the turnaround time and minimize unplanned downtime. This stability can be achieved by the hydroprocessing catalysts (HPC) for the further processing of elements. Additionally, hydroprocessing catalysts are developed and manufactured in house and this catalyst has the capabilities to achieve the desired performance results as per the user’s requirements.

Key Players–

Some major key players for Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) market are Advanced Refining Technologies (ART), Albemarle, Criterion, HaldorTopsoe, UOP (Honeywell), Axens, Johnson Matthey, Sinopec, CNPC and others.

Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) market report is segmented on the basis of product, applications and regional & country level. Based upon product, hydroprocessing catalysts (HPC) market is segmented into hydrotreating and hydrocracking. On the basis of applications, the market is classified into diesel hydrotreat, lube oils, naphtha, residue upgrading and others.

The regions covered in this Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of hydroprocessing catalysts (HPC) market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Segmentation: –

By Product:

Hydrotreating

Hydrocracking

By Applications:

Diesel Hydrotreat

Lube Oils

Naphtha

Residue Upgrading

Others

Increasing Need of Removing the Impurities From Petroleum Fractions in Order to Improve the Quality of Fuel is Expected to Drive the Market Growth.

Growth of Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) is primarily driven due to the worldwide refiners are constantly going through an under pressure to meet the increasingly stringent product specifications including improved cetane and smoke point. In order to deal with these issues, major manufacturers provide cost effective Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC)which helps to meet the tighter environmental regulations on fuel quality. For example; UOP (Honeywell)’s H120 uncracking catalyst applied to provide the best suitable activities to match the hydrotreating temperature, highest diesel retention, good cold flow properties and low hydrogen consumption. Furthermore, government from both developed and developing countries are projected to increase their focus to lower the sulfur content in transportation fuels. However, deactivation process may cause the poor catalyst stability and it can decrease the performance activities which may hamper the growth of this market. Moreover, research and development activities in catalyst based products will bring the more stability offer most lucrative opportunities in near future.

