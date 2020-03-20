Human Microbiome Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast to 2025

Human Microbiome Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, diseases, application and region & country level. Based on product type, global human microbiome market is classified as probiotics, prebiotics, symbiotics, and others. Based upon diseases, global human microbiome market is classified into obesity, diabetes, autoimmune disorder, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, central nervous system disorders, and others. Based upon application, global human microbiome market is classified as therapeutics and diagnostics.

Human Microbiome Market is valued at USD 210.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 744.6 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/483

Key Players-

Global human microbiome market report covers prominent players like Avidbiotics Inc., Avidbiotics Corp., 4D Pharma, Series Therapeutics, Second Genome, Enterome, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, Rebiotix Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Osel Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Metabiomics Corporate, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., DuPont, BiomX Ltd., and others.

Market Analysis of Human Microbiome–

The human microbiome is the aggregate of all microbiota that resides on or within any of a number of human tissues and bio fluids, including the skin, mammary glands, placenta, seminal fluid, uterus, ovarian follicles, lung, saliva, oral mucosa, conjunctiva, biliary, and gastrointestinal tracts. It includes; bacteria, archaea, fungi, protists and viruses. As per recent estimates, a human body harbors microorganism having a ratio of 3:1 compared to the number of human cells present. The relationship of most microbes with the human bodies ranges from being commensal and mutualistic to neutral and harmful. Human microbiome-based therapies are available in the form of foods, prebiotics, diagnostic devices, probiotics, medical foods, drugs, and supplements. Technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing have made microbiome-based testing easier and cheaper, and have led to the rapid analysis of the genomic content of microorganisms from human sample. This has boosted the development process for microbiome-based diagnostics.

The regions covered in this human microbiome market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Human Microbiome is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Request for Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/483

Market Segmentation: –

By Product Type:

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Symbiotics

Other Products

By Application:

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

By Diseases:

Obesity

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorder

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Central Nervous System Disorders

Other Diseases

Market Dynamics–

The increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases are expected to drive the growth of the global human microbiome market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, 13% of world population (adults) was obese. As per New Era of Treatment of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders, published in 2016, microbes residing in the human gastrointestinal tract act as an endocrine organ, whose composition and functionality contribute to the development of obesity. However, stringent government regulations related to the approval of human microbiome-based therapies are creating a major weakness to the growth of the market. Moreover, growing investments by governments in the development of human microbiome-based therapies are creating abundant growth opportunities for the global market for human microbiome.

Get Full Information of This Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/human-microbiome-market-development