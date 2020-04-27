Smart Grid Technology Market 2019 Overview by Global Industry Analysis, Size, Demand, New Innovations, Cost, Supply, Targeted Users, Growth & Forecast 2025

Global smart grid market is projected to witness the rapid growth in the coming years as demand for energy is increasing worldwide during the forecast period. Increase in the support of government for the smart grid technology is expected to participate in the growth of smart grid technology market over the forecast period.

In the past decade, smart grid has witnessed an exponential growth due to initiative undertaken by government for investing in the projects of smart grids, electric vehicles, and increase in the smart meters. The driving factors influencing the growth of the global smart grid technology market includes increasing in the concern about reducing the carbon footprints, robust management organizations. These significant factors lead to a wide range of investment in the optimization and optimization for the smart grid.

The technology supported by smart grid is about to witness a reduction in the distribution and transmission for making the core grid line. The major advantage of the network of smart grid is network of communication. The utilities communication and end-users can help to lead effective interactions in the organizations. The service deployment is stands the highest share of the global smart grid technology and is expected to witness the growth in the coming years. The factor influencing the market growth such as enhancing the reliability of grid and smart meter roll outs and government for raising the demand of renewable energy is driving the In 2018, the global energy management system market size was valued at remarkable USD billion and estimated to project the value of highest USD billion by 2025, accounting a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for energy management system is due to the increasing productivity and lowering energy price. In addition, the critical rule of presidency has tremendous demand for the merchandise of energy management systems. Public utilities and development of the infrastructure in the project in the emerging countries is expected to boost the expansion of energy management systems over the forecast period.

Due to the growing adoption rate of energy management solution, it is supported by the government in constructing automation. Most of the industrial customers are accountable for the increasing price of energy.

The global energy management system services market is categorized into several segments including end user, component, offering, services, vertical, type, and regions.

In terms of global energy management system market is fragmented into controller, sensor, software, and others. Based on the offerings, the global energy management system market is divided into services and system. On the basis of services, the global energy management system market is subjected into training and consulting, integration and implementation, control and monitoring, and maintenance.

In terms of market vertical, the global energy management system market is segregated into Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Enterprise, Others. Based on the end user the global energy management system market is subjected into commercial, residential. On the basis of type, the global energy management system market is divided into industrial energy management system, building energy management system, and home energy management system.

Looping onto the geography view, the global energy management system market is a wide range to Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Leading players of the global energy management systems (EMS) market are Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, DEXMA, C3 Energy and more.

The global smart grid technology market is categorized into several segments including application, product, and geography.

In terms of application, the global smart grid technology is fragmented into industrial use and commercial use. Based on the product type, the global smart grid technology is divided into Smart Meter, Meter Data Management Systems (MDSMS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Demand Response Management Systems (DRM), Outage Management System (OMS), and Distribution Management Systems (DMS).

Looping onto the geography, the global smart grid technology market is a wide range to Europe, China, Japan, India, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

Leading players of the global smart grid technology market includes Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, General Electric Co., ABB Ltd., and Siemens AG.

