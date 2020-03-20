Endpoint Security Market Size Trends, Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2019 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2019-2025)

Endpoint Security Market is valued at USD 11,723.84 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 29,156.53 Million By 2025 with the CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Endpoint Security-

Endpoint security solutions are designed to facilitate organizations to manage, monitor, and protect all endpoints on their networks. Endpoint security solutions should be able to detect, avoid, block and remediate all threats to endpoint computing devices. These solutions also provide profound forensic capabilities, coupled with managed services for risk hunting and neutralization. Endpoints include laptops, a myriad of other computing devices and desktop computers, such as servers, IoT devices, removable disk drives or USB devices, credit card readers, virtual desktops and servers, mobile phones and tablets, and more.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/458

Key Players –

Some major key players for Endpoint Security market are Carbon Black Inc., McAfee LLC, Symantec Corporation, Sophos Group PLC, Bitdefender LLC, Cylance Inc., Trend Micro Inc., FireEye Inc., Kaspersky Lab Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Avast Software SRO, Palo Alto Networks Inc., SentinelOne Inc., Panda Security SL, Fortinet Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Microsoft Corporation, RSA Security LLC, ESET LLC among others.

Endpoint Security Market report is segmented on solutions, deployment, service, industrial verticals and by regional & country level. Based upon solutions, endpoint security market is segmented into Anti-virus, Anti-spyware/Anti-malware, Firewall, Endpoint Device Control, Intrusion Prevention, Endpoint Application Control and Others. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into Managed Services, Consulting, Training and Support. Based upon deployment, endpoint security market is classified Cloud and On-Premises. Based upon industry verticals, endpoint security market is segmented into Government & Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Education and Others.

Market Segmentation –

By Solutions

Anti-virus

Anti-spyware/Anti-malware

Firewall

Endpoint Device Control

Intrusion Prevention

Endpoint Application Control

Others

By Services

Managed Services

Consulting

Training and Support

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Industry Vertical

Government & Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Others

Request for Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/458

The regions covered in this Endpoint Security market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Endpoint Security market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increased use of advanced and smart device coupled with increase number data breaches.

There is a constant evolution in the technology which is making the day today activities easy and increased use of digital and smart devices has gained traction over the forecast period. The increased use of mart devices has increased the connectivity with other devices which may expect to create loopholes in the security. Furthermore, changing business model and increased in bring your own device approach has also increased at the work place and increased use of cloud services is also a major factor which may expected to increase the chances of data breaches and support the growth of endpoint security market. Increase adoption of unsegregated security suites due to the increased complexity of the network infrastructure. Moreover, increased applications and falling cost of smart devices are also expected to create ample opportunities for the endpoint security market. However, lack of awareness about cyber attacks are expected to hamper the growth of end point security market in the near future.

Europe is expected to dominate the Endpoint Security Market.

Europe is expected to account the major market share in endpoint security market over the forecast period which is closely followed by North America in terms of revenue. The presence of developed countries such as U.S., Germany, U.K and others coupled with advanced technology and advanced infrastructure with various business opportunities are expected to drive the growth of end point security market. Furthermore, increased use of smart devices and connectivity of all the devices are also expected to promote the growth of endpoint security market. Asia Pacific is expected experience the highest CAGR due to the presence of developing economies such as China, India and others. The continuous development in the technology and increased adoption of western culture in terms of business and standard of living are further expected to drive the growth of endpoint security market. Middle East, Latin America and Africa is expected to experience the moderate growth in the near future.

Get Full Information of This Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/endpoint-security-market-size