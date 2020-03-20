Advanced Infusion Systems Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast up to 2025

Advanced infusion system is a medical device and associated disposables, used to deliver drugs or fluids in solution to the patient. The common routes are subcutaneous, epidural or enteral and intravenous.The simplest devices, gravity controllers, employ a clamping action to vary the flow of liquid under the force of gravity. For infusion, more complex systems are used as positive pumping action. The simplest of these, is an elastomeric pump which has a balloon reservoir which contracts delivering the infusion at a constant rate. Powered volumetric infusion pumps, together with an appropriate administration set, are intended to provide an accurate flow offluids over a prescribed period.

Key Players–

Key players of the Advanced Infusion Systems Market are Hospira, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Animas Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, BD, ICU Medical, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medical, Caesarea Medical Electronicsand others.

Advanced Infusion Systems Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into infusion pump, intravenous sets, IV cannulas and needleless connectors. Based on application, the market is segmented into anti-infective, endocrinology, enteral nutrition and chemotherapy. Based on end-user, the market is classified in to hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic centers.

The regions covered in this Advanced Infusion Systems Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Advanced Infusion Systems Market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

Infusion Pump

Intravenous Sets

IV Cannulas

Needleless Connectors

By Application:

Anti-Infectives

Endocrinology

Enteral nutrition

Chemotherapy

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic centers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Such as cancer, Diabetes And Gastrointestinal Disorders are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of Global Advanced Infusion Systems Market.

Diabetes prevalence has been rising more rapidly in middle, low-income and developing countries in the whole world. The number of people affected with diabetes has increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. The global prevalence of diabetes among adults over 18 years of age has increased to 8.5% in 2014 as compare to 4.7% in 1980. Increase in healthcare spending and also some other factors that drive the growth of the global advanced infusion system consumption market. Total healthcare spending is growing faster than gross domestic product, increasing more rapidly in low and middle income countries i.e. close to 6% on average than in high income countries is 4%. However, strict regulations regarding the approval of product may hamper the growth of the advanced infusion system consumption market. In spite of that, technological advancement in the infusion system which may give higher bioavailability, safety, therapeutic effectiveness and eliminates user-related risks may provide numerous opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Advanced Infusion Systems Market.

The North America region holds the largest market share of the global Advanced Infusion Systems Market due to the presence of leading players as well as high adoption of infusion systems in management of the chronic diseases in this region. In the United States, chronic diseases are the leading cause of disability and death. Approximately 133 million Americans affected with chronic disease and 45% of the total population has at least one chronic disease. Chronic diseases are killing more than 1.7 million Americans every year and responsible for seven out of every 10 deaths in the United States. European region is expected to hold second largest market share advance infusion system consumption market due to the increasing spending in healthcare and well established healthcare infrastructure in this region.

