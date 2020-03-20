Vacation Rental Market Business Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis to 2025

Vacation Rental Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Vacation Rental Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Vacation Rental market may see a growth rate of 7.0%

Vacation rentals are alternate lodging options including short-term rental apartments, farm stays, private homes, cabins, beach houses, villas, chalets, and cottages. These lodging units are offered on a nightly, weekly, or a monthly basis although the dominant practice in the market is renting it out weekly. They are also commonly referred to as tourist rentals, holiday lettings, bed and breakfast, homestays, and gites, among others. The essential attribute committed to a vacation rental is that it offers realistic travel experience as they are usually located within the community and offer the opportunity to take in the local culture and flair. The trends and patterns in the market have changed over time, and vacation rentals are increasingly becoming a part of the global temporary accommodation market.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

9flats (Singapore), Airbnb (United States), Booking Holdings (United States), Expedia (United States), TripAdvisor (United States), Wyndham Destinations (United States), World Travel Holdings (United States), Slatern, Inc. (United States), Rentalo.com, Inc. (United States) and Villas International (United States)

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Vacation Rental Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The regional analysis of Global Vacation Rental Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Market Segment

by Management Model (Primary Residence Renter, Secondary Residence Renter), Urbanisation Accommodation (Beach, City, Others), Booking Mode (Online, Offline), Accommodation (Rental apartments, Farm Stays, Private homes, Cabins, Beach Houses, Villas, Chalets, Cottages, Others)

The Global Vacation Rental Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.

