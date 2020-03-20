B2B2C Insurance Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020 – 2024 | AXA, Zurich Insurance Group, China Life Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway

B2B2C Insurance Global Market Report 2020-2024

B2B2C Insurance refers the sale of life and non-life insurance products via non-insurance intermediaries as opposed to traditional insurance intermediaries (such as agents, Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs), and brokers), and also the direct sale of insurance products to customers (B2C).

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AXA, Zurich Insurance Group, China Life Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway, Prudential, UnitedHealth Group, Munich Re Group, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Japan Post Holding, Allianz

Product Type Segmentation

On-line

Off-line

Industry Segmentation

Banks and Financial Institutions

Automotive

Retailers

Health Care

Table of Content:

Section 1 B2B2C Insurance Product Definition

Section 2 Global B2B2C Insurance Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer B2B2C Insurance Business Introduction

Section 4 Global B2B2C Insurance Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global B2B2C Insurance Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global B2B2C Insurance Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global B2B2C Insurance Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 B2B2C Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2024

Section 9 B2B2C Insurance Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 B2B2C Insurance Segmentation Industry

Section 11 B2B2C Insurance Cost of Production Analysis

