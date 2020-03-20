HEALTHCARE LIGHTING MARKET REVENUE, INDUSTRY DEMAND, DEVELOPMENT STAGES, AND LANDSCAPE- FORECAST TO 2027

Surety of clarity in laboratories and treatment areas is the primary function that is expected of lighting specifically built for the healthcare industry. Lighting in the healthcare industry is not only used for ensured infrastructural cleanliness but also for staff and patients. As the healthcare industry continues to grow and advance, the demand for durable lightings that provide security and orientation is also expected to increase. Furthermore, enhanced lighting conditions in the hospital’s working premises have also proven to provide better productivity by the staff, nurses and doctors.

Increase in the number of hospitals across the globe along with the rising adoption of LED lights are expected to drive the healthcare lighting market. In addition, advancements made in lighting technologies are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The Global Healthcare Lighting Market is categorized on the basis of lighting technology and application. Based on lighting technology, the market is segmented as LED lighting, fluorescent lighting and other lighting technologies. On the basis of application, the global healthcare lighting market is segmented into patient room, surgical suits, nursing stations and outdoor.

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the healthcare lighting market in these regions.

