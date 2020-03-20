Global Double Coated Tape Market 2020 Trends, Advanced Technology, Production Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast Overview by 2025

The global Double Coated Tape market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Double Coated Tape by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4386835

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape

Ordinary tape

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

3M

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer

Berry Plastics

Nitto Denko

American Biltrite

Essentra

Mactac

Scapa

tesa

Arkema (Bostik)

Shurtape Technologies

DeWAL Industries

Johnson & Johnson

Syntac Coated Products

CCT Tapes

Adhesives Research

Lamart Corp

Cantech

Coroplast Tape Corporation

Worthen Industries

Cardinal Health

Main Tape

Adhesive Applications

Medline Medical

DYNAREX

McKesson

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Electrical

Medical

Automotive

White Goods

Hygiene

Paper/Printing

Building/Construction

Retail/graphics

Aerospace

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Double Coated Tape Industry

Figure Double Coated Tape Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Double Coated Tape

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Double Coated Tape

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Double Coated Tape

Table Global Double Coated Tape Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Double Coated Tape Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape

Table Major Company List of Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape

3.1.2 Ordinary tape

Table Major Company List of Ordinary tape

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Double Coated Tape Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Double Coated Tape Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Double Coated Tape Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Double Coated Tape Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Double Coated Tape Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Double Coated Tape Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 3M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 3M Profile

Table 3M Overview List

4.1.2 3M Products & Services

4.1.3 3M Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of 3M (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Avery Dennison (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Avery Dennison Profile

Table Avery Dennison Overview List

4.2.2 Avery Dennison Products & Services

4.2.3 Avery Dennison Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Avery Dennison (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Intertape Polymer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Intertape Polymer Profile

Table Intertape Polymer Overview List

4.3.2 Intertape Polymer Products & Services

4.3.3 Intertape Polymer Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Intertape Polymer (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Berry Plastics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Berry Plastics Profile

Table Berry Plastics Overview List

4.4.2 Berry Plastics Products & Services

4.4.3 Berry Plastics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Berry Plastics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Nitto Denko (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Nitto Denko Profile

Table Nitto Denko Overview List

4.5.2 Nitto Denko Products & Services

4.5.3 Nitto Denko Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nitto Denko (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 American Biltrite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 American Biltrite Profile

Table American Biltrite Overview List

4.6.2 American Biltrite Products & Services

4.6.3 American Biltrite Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of American Biltrite (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Essentra (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Essentra Profile

Table Essentra Overview List

4.7.2 Essentra Products & Services

4.7.3 Essentra Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Essentra (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Mactac (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Mactac Profile

Table Mactac Overview List

4.8.2 Mactac Products & Services

4.8.3 Mactac Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mactac (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Scapa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Scapa Profile

Table Scapa Overview List

4.9.2 Scapa Products & Services

4.9.3 Scapa Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Scapa (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 tesa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 tesa Profile

Table tesa Overview List

4.10.2 tesa Products & Services

4.10.3 tesa Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of tesa (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Arkema (Bostik) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Arkema (Bostik) Profile

Table Arkema (Bostik) Overview List

4.11.2 Arkema (Bostik) Products & Services

4.11.3 Arkema (Bostik) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Arkema (Bostik) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Shurtape Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Shurtape Technologies Profile

Table Shurtape Technologies Overview List

4.12.2 Shurtape Technologies Products & Services

4.12.3 Shurtape Technologies Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shurtape Technologies (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 DeWAL Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 DeWAL Industries Profile

Table DeWAL Industries Overview List

4.13.2 DeWAL Industries Products & Services

4.13.3 DeWAL Industries Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DeWAL Industries (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Johnson & Johnson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

Table Johnson & Johnson Overview List

4.14.2 Johnson & Johnson Products & Services

4.14.3 Johnson & Johnson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Johnson & Johnson (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Syntac Coated Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Syntac Coated Products Profile

Table Syntac Coated Products Overview List

4.15.2 Syntac Coated Products Products & Services

4.15.3 Syntac Coated Products Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Syntac Coated Products (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 CCT Tapes (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 CCT Tapes Profile

Table CCT Tapes Overview List

4.16.2 CCT Tapes Products & Services

4.16.3 CCT Tapes Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CCT Tapes (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Adhesives Research (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Adhesives Research Profile

Table Adhesives Research Overview List

4.17.2 Adhesives Research Products & Services

4.17.3 Adhesives Research Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Adhesives Research (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Lamart Corp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Lamart Corp Profile

Table Lamart Corp Overview List

4.18.2 Lamart Corp Products & Services

4.18.3 Lamart Corp Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lamart Corp (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Cantech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Cantech Profile

Table Cantech Overview List

4.19.2 Cantech Products & Services

4.19.3 Cantech Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cantech (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Coroplast Tape Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Coroplast Tape Corporation Profile

Table Coroplast Tape Corporation Overview List

4.20.2 Coroplast Tape Corporation Products & Services

4.20.3 Coroplast Tape Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Coroplast Tape Corporation (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Worthen Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Worthen Industries Profile

Table Worthen Industries Overview List

4.21.2 Worthen Industries Products & Services

4.21.3 Worthen Industries Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Worthen Industries (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Cardinal Health (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Cardinal Health Profile

Table Cardinal Health Overview List

4.22.2 Cardinal Health Products & Services

4.22.3 Cardinal Health Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cardinal Health (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Main Tape (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Main Tape Profile

Table Main Tape Overview List

4.23.2 Main Tape Products & Services

4.23.3 Main Tape Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Main Tape (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Adhesive Applications (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Adhesive Applications Profile

Table Adhesive Applications Overview List

4.24.2 Adhesive Applications Products & Services

4.24.3 Adhesive Applications Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Adhesive Applications (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 Medline Medical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 Medline Medical Profile

Table Medline Medical Overview List

4.25.2 Medline Medical Products & Services

4.25.3 Medline Medical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Medline Medical (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.26 DYNAREX (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.26.1 DYNAREX Profile

Table DYNAREX Overview List

4.26.2 DYNAREX Products & Services

4.26.3 DYNAREX Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DYNAREX (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.27 McKesson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.27.1 McKesson Profile

Table McKesson Overview List

4.27.2 McKesson Products & Services

4.27.3 McKesson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of McKesson (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Double Coated Tape Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Double Coated Tape Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Double Coated Tape Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Double Coated Tape Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Double Coated Tape Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Double Coated Tape Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Double Coated Tape Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Double Coated Tape Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Double Coated Tape MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Double Coated Tape Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Double Coated Tape Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Electrical

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Electrical, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Electrical, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Medical

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Medical, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Medical, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Automotive

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Automotive, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Automotive, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in White Goods

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in White Goods, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in White Goods, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Hygiene

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Hygiene, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Hygiene, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.6 Demand in Paper/Printing

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Paper/Printing, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Paper/Printing, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.7 Demand in Building/Construction

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Building/Construction, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Building/Construction, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.8 Demand in Retail/graphics

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Retail/graphics, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Retail/graphics, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.9 Demand in Aerospace

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Aerospace, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Double Coated Tape Demand in Aerospace, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Double Coated Tape Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Double Coated Tape Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Double Coated Tape Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Double Coated Tape Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Double Coated Tape Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Double Coated Tape Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Double Coated Tape Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Double Coated Tape Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Double Coated Tape Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Double Coated Tape Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Double Coated Tape Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Double Coated Tape Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Double Coated Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Double Coated Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Double Coated Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Double Coated Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Double Coated Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Double Coated Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Double Coated Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Double Coated Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Double Coated Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Double Coated Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Double Coated Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Double Coated Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Double Coated Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Double Coated Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Double Coated Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Double Coated Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Double Coated Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Double Coated Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Double Coated Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Double Coated Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Double Coated Tape Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Double Coated Tape Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4386835

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155