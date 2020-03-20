Antidepressant Drugs Market Size, Share, Business Stats, Growth perspective and Forecast 2025

Antidepressant Drugs Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Antidepressant Drugs market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Antidepressant Drugs Market is valued at USD 13.69 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 15.88 Billion by 2025 with CAGR of 2.15% over the forecast period.

Antidepressant Drugs Market report is segmented on the basis of depressive disorder, products, regional & country level. Based upon depressive disorder, global antidepressant drugs market is classified as major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and others. On the basis of products, the market is segmented in to tricyclic antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors, and others.

Market Analysis of Antidepressant Drugs-

Key Players–

Global Antidepressant Drugs market report covers prominent players like Alkermes Plc, Allergan Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H. Lundbeck, Eli Lilly and Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and others.

Antidepressants are a type of drugs that decreases symptoms of depressive disorders by acting against chemical imbalances of neurotransmitters in brain. Antidepressants drugs are used for treatment of depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, chronic pain conditions and to manage some addictions. Antidepressants have some side effects such as dry mouth, weight gain, dizziness, headaches, sexual dysfunction and sometimes increased thoughts of suicide when taken by children, young adults and adolescents.

After stopping antidepressants a discontinuation syndrome can occur and this resembles recurrent depression. There are different classes of antidepressant drugs are available in medical industry, some of them are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), tetracyclic antidepressant, dopamine reuptake blocker etc.

Market Segmentation –

By Depressive Disorder:

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Panic Disorder

Others

By Product

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors

Others

The regions covered in this antidepressant drugs market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Antidepressant Drugs is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing Cases of Mental Health Disorders is driving the Antidepressant Drugs Market

Increasing cases of mental health disorders globally is the main factor for the growth of antidepressant drug market, as many consumers are relying on these drugs to fight with the depression, anxiety disorder etc. Globally, the share of population with depression ranges in between 2% to 6% and older people are going through the high risk of depression comparing to other age groups. An estimation of 322 million people was under depression disorder according to WHO till 2015 and many among them are depending on these drugs for medication purpose which helps the antidepressant market to grow.

In some of the anxiety disorder cases, antidepressant drugs are used. As it is the most prevalent mental health disorder with around 284 million people suffering from anxiety disorder, this creates more opportunity for the market to grow in this segment. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the percentage of people above age 12 years using antidepressants in USA rose to 12.7% in 2011-2014.

The antidepressant drugs are used in disorders such as agitation, obsessive-compulsive disorders (OCD), childhood enuresis, major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social anxiety disorder etc. Antidepressant drug are also used in off-label cases such as insomnia, pain and migraine. Almost 29% of antidepressant drugs are used for off-label purpose. Side effects during the medication of these drugs are the main restraining factor for antidepressant drugs market.

North America is dominating the Antidepressant Drugs Market

North America is dominating the antidepressant market due to wide use of drugs among people and large number of prescriptions along with rising disorder cases. In USA, antidepressants were the most commonly prescribed drugs in 2013 and from over 16 million long term users, around 70% are female. In Europe the antidepressant drug market is growing due to increasing number of cases along with long duration of drug treatment. For example, in England and France, the rise in antidepressants consumption has been associated with a longer duration of drug treatment. Iceland recorded the highest level of antidepressant drug consumption in 2013 with almost high prescription rate.

Asia pacific region is experiencing considerable growth rate in antidepressant drugs market due to increasing awareness of treatment procedures. According to WHO, South East Asia region have more than 86 million people who are suffering from depression. Barriers for the antidepressant drugs market in Asia Pacific region is lack of resources and trained health-care providers. For example, on an average less than 1% of government health budget is invested in mental health.

