Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2025

Latest research report on ‘Anti-Ageing Drugs Market’ delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

The global anti-ageing drugs market is set to witness huge growth potential in the coming years owing to rising awareness among the aging population regarding the use of anti-aging products. The industry however is in its infancy stage due to lot of skepticism regarding the cellular understanding of ageing process. On the other hand, the industry is also witnessing a large amount of research and development activities with drug manufacturers showing an increased focus towards significantly decreasing the impact of ageing and ultimately increasing the lifespan.

Key Players in Anti-Ageing Drugs Market

Some of the major players operating in Global Anti-Ageing Drugs Market include Galderma, Sanofi, Allergan, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, MMJ PhytoTech, Revitacare, Merz Pharma, SciVision Biotech, Canbex Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Nu Skin, L’ORÉAL, Elysium Health Inc., and BIOTIME, INC. among others.

Download Sample Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/450

Various recent discoveries indicating the use of pharmacology to delay and possibly improve the aging process has spurred the interest of many manufacturers. Aging is a natural process in a human life. However, such discoveries should contribute in increasing the life span of older people as well as maintain their quality of life. The introduction of such anti ageing drugs will lead to the reduction of socio-economic burden in developed countries particularly. Citing this, research and development of anti ageing drugs is on forefront in the developed countries of North America and Europe.

The global Anti-ageing Drugs Market is witnessing a huge surge in research activities of biotechnology companies towards development of drugs to extend normal human lifespan. For instance, Elevian, Inc. is actively conducting research focused on a protein called growth differentiating factor 11 (GDF11). This protein is found to improve brain function, exercise capacity and fasten muscle repair process when introduced in old mice.

Moreover, Elysium Health, one of the prominent players in the anti-aging market space has introduced an over the counter nutritional supplement that intends to boost one’s NAD+ levels leading to enhance longevity genes. However, clinical benefit of this supplement is not yet proven.

Increasing target population and growing influence of lifestyle industry are some of the pivotal factors boosting the market growth.

The rising ageing population acts as target market for anti-ageing drugs driving the growth of this market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of global population over age of 60 years is predicted to double and reach 22% by 2050 from 12% in 2015. Moreover, the growing influence of lifestyle and fashion industry has led to an increased desire among the old to stay young and healthy. Apart from this, the elevating level of beauty standards has led to boost in demand for anti-ageing drugs among all age groups. Rising investments in research and development activities leading to incessant launch of new products is anticipated to be another pivotal factor driving the anti-ageing drugs market growth during the forecast period.

Request for Methodology: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/450

North America accounted for the largest share in Anti-Ageing Drugs Market

Developed economies of U.S. and Canada are the largest revenue contributors to the global anti-ageing drugs market. This should be well justified by the high living standards, huge paying capacity and growing influence of fashion and lifestyle industry among the population. Moreover, the region houses developed infrastructure for carrying out progressive research activities aimed towards development of new anti-ageing products. These factors have collectively led to the expansion of anti-ageing drugs market in the region. Europe is set to witness similar trends as that of North America and grab the second position in the global anti-ageing drugs market. While the growing personal care industry coupled with increasing awareness regarding use of anti-ageing products in the emerging economies of China and India is expected to propel the Asia Pacific anti-ageing drugs market growth in the years to come.

Global Anti-Ageing Drugs market is segmented by type, drug class, and application. The Global Anti-Ageing Drugs market by type includes injectable, oral, and topical, while based on drug class the industry is segmented into antioxidants and enzymes, serums and supplements, and stem cells. By application market segmentation includes skin, hair, muscles, age-related disorders and others.

Market Segmentation: –

By Type:

Injectable

Oral

Topical

By Drug Class:

Antioxidants and enzymes

Serums and supplements

Stem cells

By Application:

Skin

Hair

Muscles

Age-related disorders

Others

The geographic analysis in the report spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Further, country level analysis of the Global Anti-Ageing Drugs Market includes U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, and Africa among others.

Get Full Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/anti-ageing-drugs-market