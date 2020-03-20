Amniotic Membrane Market Worldwide Industry Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2025

A research report on Amniotic Membrane Market features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Amniotic Membrane Market is valued at USD 906.4 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1800.3 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period.

Amniotic Membrane Market is segmented on the basis of application, product, end-user and region & country level. On the basis of application, the amniotic market segmented into surgical wound, ophthalmology and others. On the basis of product the market is segmented into cryopreserved and dehydrated amniotic membrane. On the basis of end-user the market segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical center specially clinics, research and academic institute.

The key players operating in the global amniotic membrane market are; Applied Biologics LLC, Amnio Technology, LLC, Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., FzioMed, Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC, Skye Biologics Inc., IOP Ophthalmics, Amniox Medical, Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., and MiMedx Group, Inc. and Others.

The amnion is the innermost layer of the placenta and used for wound healing mainly due to its bacteriostatic and pain reduction properties. Rising awareness in the recent past has led to a surge in the number of transplants leading to increasing demand for these tissue-based products. It has also led to a rise in the number of donations thus, propelling the market growth. Typically, amniotic membranes are used for indications, such as pterygium excisions, reconstruction of the conjunctiva surface, corneal ulcers, surgical wounds, pressure and venous leg ulcers, regenerative medicine, and limbal stem cell deficiency.

Amniotic membrane transplant is a better alternative for corneal and conjunctival reconstruction. It is used in ophthalmology for the treatment of a number of conditions, such as cicatricial pemphigoid and Stevens-Johnson syndrome; pterygium; persistent epithelial defects with ulceration; conjunctival surface reconstruction; and ocular surface reconstruction in patients with chemical and thermal burns.

The regions covered in this Amniotic Membrane Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of amniotic membrane is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing Geriatric Population and Increasing Research & Development in the Field of Amniotic Membrane Transplant are Driving the Market Growth.

Major factors driving the market growth are; rising R&D investments in the field of stem cell and regenerative medicine and global rise in the number of surgeries being performed. The possibility of freezing and preserving sections of the membrane has further expanded its clinical use and foster the growth of amniotic membrane market. In addition, increasing geriatric population, expansion of indications of amniotic membrane transplant and increasing focus on tissue cell & stem cell research are also supplementing the market growth.

Furthermore, growing awareness about the advantages of amniotic membrane transplant is also anticipated to foster the global amniotic membrane market. However, the lack of skilled/experienced professionals to perform amniotic membrane transplant may restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the advantages of amniotic membrane in various surgical procedures can provide numerous opportunities for the further growth of this market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Amniotic Membrane Market.

North America is expected to dominate the amniotic membrane market owing to the presences of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and presence of leading players of the market in this region. In addition, adoption of advanced technologies is also anticipated to foster market growth in this region within the forecast period. The Europe is accounted for the second largest share of this market over the forecast years owing to the presence of target population is the key factor propelling the region’s development.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases, such as Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, and cancer together account for over 86% of deaths and 77% of the disease burden in the European region. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also supplementing the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a highest CAGR in the forecast period. Most of the countries in this region are economically developing and the disposable income is gradually increasing. All these factors are expected to drive the market growth in this region.

