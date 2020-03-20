Booming Growth in Health and Safety Management System Market 2019-2027 with Leading Players like Cority, Dakota Software Corporation, ETQ, Gensuite, IndustrySafe

The Health and Safety Management System covers critical aspects of the organizational resources for the development, implementation, and maintenance of occupational safety and health policy. A shifting focus of enterprises towards promoting health and safety among workers and the work environment is positively influencing the health and safety management system market. Developing countries such as China and India are witnessing high demand for health and management systems on account of growing manufacturing and industrial sector.

The health and safety management system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as strict government regulations and increasing adoption of safety measures across industries. Moreover, rising incidents of fire and other accidents is further expected to create demand in the forecast period. However, lack of unified standards may negatively influence the growth of the health and safety management system market.

Key players profiled in the report include Cority, Dakota Software Corporation, ETQ, LLC, Gensuite, IndustrySafe Inc. (Vector-Solutions.com, Inc.), Intelex Technologies Inc., Quentic GmbH, SafetyCulture, SafetyTek, StarTex Software LLC

The “Global Health and Safety Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of health and safety management system market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, industry vertical, and geography. The global health and safety management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading health and safety management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global health and safety management system market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as automotive, building materials & construction, chemicals, logistics & transportation, machinery, maritime, oil & gas, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HEALTH AND SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. HEALTH AND SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. HEALTH AND SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. HEALTH AND SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. HEALTH AND SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT

9. HEALTH AND SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. HEALTH AND SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. HEALTH AND SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. CORITY

12.2. DAKOTA SOFTWARE CORPORATION

12.3. ETQ, LLC

12.4. GENSUITE

12.5. INDUSTRYSAFE INC. (VECTOR-SOLUTIONS.COM, INC.)

12.6. INTELEX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

12.7. QUENTIC GMBH

12.8. SAFETYCULTURE

12.9. SAFETYTEK

12.10. STARTEX SOFTWARE LLC

13. APPENDIX

