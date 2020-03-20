Bone Cement Market is Expected to Grow at Impressive CAGR by 2027 & Top Key Players DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Arthrex, Inc.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Bone Cement Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application and End User, the global bone cement market was valued at US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1414.1 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global bone cement market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global bone cement market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, growing demand for arthroplasty procedures, and rapid growth in the geriatric population are the major factors fuelling the growth of this market. The incidences of osteoporosis has been increased significantly in the young as well as the aged population. For instance, according to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. This is expected to drive the growth bone cement worldwide.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000838/

The key players operating in the bone cement market worldwide include DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Arthrex, Inc., Tecres SpA, Heraeus Holding, and Teknimed, OsteoRemedies, LLC among others.

The market for bone cement is well established in the North American region, owing to the rising number of orthopedic surgeries and advancement in the technological developments of bone cements. In addition, the prominent players in the market are primarily focusing on expanding their customer base in North America. However, in Asia Pacific, India is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the rising popularity of medical tourism for orthopedic procedures and the availability of skilled medical professionals. Moreover, increasing geriatric population in this country associated with the increasing surgical procedure for joint replacements is expected to enhance the market growth in the coming years. Around 70,000 knee and hip replacement procedures are being performed every year in India.

Osteoporosis is a medical condition, characterized by low bone density along with deterioration of bone tissue. Osteoporosis increases the risk of fractures. On an average, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures worldwide, i.e. an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds. Osteoporosis is said to be a global problem being experienced by around 10 million adults. The cases of osteoporosis has been increasing rapidly in the young as well as the aged population. The ratio between male and female is 1:4. According to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. Thus, this is a rising factor for the growth of market.

Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100000838/

Bone Cement is being used for in arthroplasty procedures for over four decades for the purpose of total joint replacement prosthesis to periprosthetic bone. Injectable form of bone cement is being used for various applications in vertebroplasty. However, factors such as porosity, viscosity, radiopacifiers, sterilization, biocompatibility and presence of antibiotic additives and mixing methods are known to affect the clinical performance of bone cements. Adverse effects of bone cement such as, cardiopulmonary complications, hypersensitivity to components such as benzoyl peroxide and presence of methylmethacrylate prove to be a major drawback to the use of bone cements. Thus, owing to these factors the market is likely to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.

The report segments the global bone cement market as follows:

Global Bone Cement Market – By type

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement

Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)

Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC)

Others

Global Bone Cement Market – By Application

Arthroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Vertebroplasty

Global Bone Cement Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000838/

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the bone cement market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global bone cement market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]