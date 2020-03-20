Global Automotive Financing Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2024

Market Overview

The global automotive financing market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 4.32% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The growing innovation in e-commerce is reshaping the car shopping and financing process into a quick and easy experience for customers. The growing number of innovative ways will make an auto finance ecosystem where digital companies will take hold of the sales and financing process and specialized players occupy the various parts of the value chain.

– The automotive financing market has already matured in industrialized nations, however, there are untapped opportunities in developing countries, where the market has extremely low penetration. One of the chief reasons for low automobile sales in African countries is the unavailability of options for finance.

– According to the survey & research conducted by J.D. Power, the New vehicle retail sales in January 2019, are expected to fall compared to 2018. Retail sales are projected to reach 864,300 units, a 2.4% decrease compared with January 2018. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for retail sales is expected to be 13.2 million units, down 451,100 from 2018.

Scope of the Report

The global automotive financing market has been segmented by source type, purpose type, vehicle type, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Attractive Financing Schemes Driving the Passenger Car Sales

The interest rate of new cars is at one of their lowest points in the past three years. However, the average new-car loan now charges approximately 12% less interest than the average used-car loan. Earlier, financial institutions/ banks used to finance only 70-80% of the total vehicle price, however, nowadays, these institutions/banks offer 100% finance of the vehicle due to which people are showing more interest in buying a new car over the used car. The average interest rate for such buyers has risen nearly 39% since Q1 2016.

The demand for car finance is also growing, as the different banks/OEMs./credit union etc provides customers numerous option of financing at attractive interest rates. For instance –

– Credit Unions financing rates are ~17%

– Car Manufacturers/OEMs financing rates are ~13%

– Regional banks financing rates are ~8%

– Community and Small Banks financing rates are ~10%

Asia-Pacific – Leading the Auto Financing Market

The global automotive financing market is led by Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. The loan market for second-hand cars is expected to grow at a faster pace, on account of increased demand from Asia-Pacific. The premium car segment has been witnessing fast growth over the past few years with customers opting for luxury brands (owing to low loan interest rates, improved standard of living, and people perceive luxury cars as a status symbol), is expected to register strong sales.

In 2016, Americans applied for and racked up USD 564.6 billion in auto loans. By the end of 2017, that number had jumped to USD 568.6 billion. The auto loan industry has seen consistent gains with no signs of slowing over the past six years.

The Federal Reserve is now starting to raise interest rates, and since rates heavily influence car demand, it could curb car buyers’ enthusiasm, given how many consumers are taking up debts to purchase new vehicles. As the delinquencies rise, so does the risk that a glut of car repossessions will drag down the value of used cars, which, in turn, eats into new car demand.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive financing market is fragmented and dominated by various players which include Bank of America, Ally Financial, Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific, Toyota Financial Services, HSBC, and among others. The companies are making partnerships, expanding their services and offering new financing options. For instance;

– Hyundai Motor Group has announced a USD 300 million investment into Ola, as the car manufacturer expands into providing mobility solutions and related fleet services. The partnership will offer Ola drivers various financial services, including lease and installment payments, while access to vehicle maintenance and repair services will improve reliability, vehicle quality, and customer satisfaction.

– Mazda Australia has confirmed a partnership with Toyota Finance Australia that will provide a range of services to dealers under the Mazda Finance brand. The new partnership is set to involve both wholesale finance and retail finance.

