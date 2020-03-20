Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market 2020 Size, Share, Technological Innovations & Growth Forecast To 2026

Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Elster Group GmbH, Itron, Flonidan, Landis+Gyr, Sensus, Apator Group, ZENNER, Diehl Metering, Yazaki Corporation, Schneider Electric, EDMI, MeterSit, China-goldcard, Innover, Viewshine, Shaanxi Aerospace Power, Suntront Tech, Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisSmart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter), Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Smart Gas Meter is a new type measuring instrument, adopting microcomputer program control, automatic compensation of ball valve, other high technology, integrates measuring, prepayment, automatic control and other functions, which can be widely used in measuring control for manufactured gas, natural gas, liquefied gas and other various pipe gases.

AMR is the most common type with more than 80% market share in 2016. It was developed initially and is less expensive than AMI, and hence, has the larger market size. The AMI market grew at the highest rate because of its advanced technology.

Europe occupied 29.31% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by China and North America, which respectively account for around 25.57% and 23.85% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 27.46% of the global consumption volume in 2016, but Europe would account for the largest market in 2022.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Smart Gas Meter producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the global Smart Gas Meter revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Smart Gas Meter.

The Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market was valued at 2370 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 3520 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter).

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) in each type, can be classified into:

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter)

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) in each application, can be classified into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

