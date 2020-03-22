Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market-Segmentation And Analysis By Recent Trends, High Four Manufactures -Golden Technologies, Drive Medical, Invacare Corp, Hoveround Corp

Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Golden Technologies, Drive Medical, Invacare Corp, Hoveround Corp, Heartway, 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp, EZ Lite Cruiser, Merits Health Products, Inc., Dane )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisElectric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs), Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

This report studies the Electric Wheelchair market, A motorized wheelchair, powerchair, electric wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair (EPW) is a wheelchair that is propelled by means of an electric motor rather than manual power. Motorized wheelchairs are useful for those unable to propel a manual wheelchair or who may need to use a wheelchair for distances or over terrain which would be fatiguing in a manual wheelchair. They may also be used not just by people with ‘traditional’ mobility impairments, but also by people with cardiovascular and fatigue based conditions. Centre wheel drive electric wheelchair is used in the smaller space with good flexibility, but the front wheels on uneven terrain conditions or the rear wheel is easily caused stagnation of wheelchair card.Figure Picture of Electric Wheelchair

The electric powered wheelchair was said to be invented by George Klein who worked for the National Research Council of Canada, to assist injured veterans during World War II.

A powerchair can be used by someone who hasn’t got the dexterity or mobility, perhaps, to drive a mobility scooter due to arm, hand, shoulder or more general disabling conditions, and do not have the leg strength to propel a manual chair with their feet. EPWs can offer various powered functions such as tilt, recline, leg elevation, seat elevation, and others useful or necessary to health and function.

A powerchair user might also have special seating or arm and leg rest requirements that are better served by a powerchair than a mobility scooter

According to the statistical data, Demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Large quantities of electric wheelchairs have to be imported. More players will enter into this market.

Electric wheelchairs market is mainly occupied by large companies, Invacare Corp as the largest player in the market product about 10.85% of electric wheelchairs and made more than 11.70% of revenue share. Pride Mobility Products Corp followed as second product about 9.07% in 2016.

Each of the electric wheelchair manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, those electric wheelchair manufacturers keep keen on expanding their electric wheelchair sales. To achieve better sales businesses, electric wheelchair manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) in each type, can be classified into:

Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) in each application, can be classified into:

Hospital

Home

Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

