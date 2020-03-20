Harmonic Drive Market: World Segments, High Key Players, Size And Up To Date Trends By Forecast To 2026 

Harmonic Drive Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Harmonic Drive Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( HDSI, Leaderdrive, Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive, BHDI, Zhejiang Laifual, Nidec-Shimpo, BENRUN Robot, Cone Drive Harmonic Drive )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Harmonic Drive market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisHarmonic Drive, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Harmonic Drive is a compact, high performance, precision reduction gear. It is one of the key components used in robotic products such as collaborative work robots. The gear consists of only 3 basic parts (Wave Generator, Flex spline, and Circular Spline). It provides excellent features not found in other speed reducers.

From a global perspective, Japan currently holds the core technology of harmonic drive reducers and forms a technical barrier to high-performance reducers. It is difficult for companies in other regions to reach their technical level. In China, the number of companies producing harmonic drive is about ten or so, and most of them are not scaled up. They are only satisfied with the needs of the low-end market and have a small scale, and they are positioned as low-end product markets.

In the United States, Canada, and South Korea also have R&D and production companies.

The market for the Harmonic Drive consumption divided into six geographic regions. Japan Harmonic Drive market size was valued at USD 164.91 million in 2017, followed by China and Europe. China will lead the global market for Harmonic Drive during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of the demand market in China. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 43.24 % by 2025 and is followed by the Japan and Europe.

Of the major players of the harmonic drive market, HDSI maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Advantech accounted for 73.32% of the Global harmonic drive revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 11.17 %, 11.09 % including Nidec-Shimpo and Leaderdrive. The other major players in this report including Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive, BHDI, Zhejiang Laifual, BENRUN Robot and Cone Drive.

The Harmonic Drive market was valued at 370 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1190 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Harmonic Drive.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Harmonic Drive in each type, can be classified into:

Cup Style

Hat Style

Pancake Style

Harmonic Drive

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Harmonic Drive in each application, can be classified into:

Industry Robot

Semiconductor Equipment

Flat Panel Equipment

Machine Tools

Optical Machine

PrintingBookbinding and Paper Machine

Metal Working Machine

Medical Equipment

Space Equipment

Others

Harmonic Drive Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

