Data Center Switch Market 2020 Set to Grow According to forecasts -Arista Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks

The data center switches are used mainly by large enterprises and cloud providers that rely heavily on virtualization. These newer switches have density and performance characteristics that can be deployed throughout the data center or to anchor a two-tier or one-tier flat mesh or fabric architecture. Access switches offer many features that cater specifically to end-devices that the upper tiers do not require. For example, access switches commonly support Power over Ethernet, which can power many endpoint devices, including wireless access points and security cameras.

Top Key Players:-Arista Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks, Fortinet, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation

The growing constructions of data centers across the globe anticipated to be the major drivers for the data center switch market. Reluctance towards the adoptions of upcoming technologies globally would challenge the growth of the data center switch market. Various developing and emerging economies and countries are presenting data center providers ample opportunity for growth thereby creating more opportunities for the data center switch providers.

The global data center switch market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and end-user. Based on type, the data center switch market is segmented into core switches, distribution switches, and access switches. On the basis of technology, the data center switch market is segmented into Ethernet, fiber channel, and infiniband. Further, the data center switch market is segmented on the basis of end-user into enterprises, telecommunications industry, Government organizations, and cloud service providers.

