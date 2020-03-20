Metakaolin Market Research By Growth, Competitive Methods And Forecast To 2026 

Metakaolin Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Metakaolin Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( BASF, Imerys, I-Minerals, SCR-Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin, Burgess, Poraver, Advanced Cement Technologies, KERAMOST, Arciresa, Metacaulim, Yukun Minine, MMK, Jinyu Kaolin Chemical, Jinyang Kaolin Metakaolin )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Metakaolin market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisMetakaolin, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Metakaolin is a dehydroxylated form of the clay mineral kaolinite. Metakaolin is available in many different varieties and qualities. The purity will define the binding capacity for free lime. Some of them also provide special reactivity.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce metakaolin product, mainly concentrating in USA and Europe. The main market players are BASF, Imerys, I-Minerals, SCR-Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin, etc. The production of metakaolin increased from 219 K MT in 2011 to 268 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 4.47%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Metakaolin differs from other supplementary cementitious materials like fly ash, slag or silica fume, in that it is a not a by-product of an industrial process; it is manufactured for specific purpose under controlled conditions. It can be widely used in ceramics, construction, refractories, foundry, frits, fiberglass, glass wool, ceramic fiber, adhesives, plastics, rubber, etc. Survey results showed that infrastructure works is the major consumption of metakaolin with the market share of 49.62% in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more metakaolin. So, metakaolin has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for metakaolin is kaolin. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of metakaolin industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Metakaolin market size will increase to 170 Million US$ by 2025, from 110 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metakaolin.

