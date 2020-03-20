Molecular Diagnostics Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Increasing prevalence of Infectious diseases such as Influenza, HPV, Hepatitis, HIV and Tuberculosis despite rise in sanitation practices globally. In the past, antimicrobials medicines were used to fight powerful infectious disease but slowly in today’s time antimicrobial agent is not able to give the desired results because the problem of drug resistant occurs in many people across the world. Nowadays, a new diagnostic procedure is being followed to fight infectious disease like molecular diagnostic test is very effective which is quite fast and precise. The number of cancer patients is increasing very fast, so it is believed that in the coming time the molecular diagnostic test market will be growing at rapid pace. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market is likely to surpass US$ 22.5 Billion by the end of year 2025.

There are various reasons that will propel the market growth in forecast year; rising incidence rate of infectious disease, increasing incidence rate of cancer of all type, increasing people awareness regarding molecular diagnostic, rapid technological growth, widely acceptance of personalized medicine, rising healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare per capita expenditure across the developed and developing nation, accuracy of diagnosis, growing population of cardiovascular and neurological disorder etc. In addition, increasing prevalence of genetic disorder will further boost the market in forecast period of time.

Renub Research report titled “Molecular Diagnostics Market Share & Forecast, By Application (Infectious Diseases, Blood Screening, Oncology, Genetic Testing, HLA (Tissue Typing), Microbiology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Pharmacogenomics and Others), By Technology (PCR, Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA), Hybridiazation (In-situ Hybridiazation & FISH), DNA Sequencing & NGS, Microarray and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Academic Laboratories, Clinics and Commercial Laboratories, Others), By Regions [United States, Europe (Expect Russia), India, China, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Russia and ROW], Companies (Roche, Abbott, Myriad Genetics, Qiagen, BioMérieux and Others)” provides a complete analysis of Molecular Diagnostics Market.

Market Insight by Application

The report provides comprehensive analysis of molecular diagnostic test market by application into ten parts: Infectious Diseases, Genetic Testing, Blood Screening, Oncology, HLA (Tissue Typing), Microbiology, Neurological Diseases, Pharmacogenomics, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Others. This report also provides key opportunities market and specific factors are given by each application market.

Market Insight by Technology

Here the market is fragmented into six parts; PCR, Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA), Hybridiazation (In-situ Hybridiazation & FISH), DNA Sequencing & NGS, Microarray and Others. Besides, many factors are analyzed that influence the growth, challenges and opportunities of market in technological context.

Market Insight by End User

The report provides complete insight of market by End User segments: Hospitals & Academic Laboratories, Clinics & Commercial Laboratories and Others. According to Renub Research Analysis, Hospitals & Academic Laboratories will hold the largest market in global molecular diagnostic test market in forecast period of time.

Market Insight by Regions

This report covers the complete regional profile by 10 geographical market; United States, Europe, India, China, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Russia and Rest of World (ROW).

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Blood Screening

Oncology

Genetic Testing

HLA (Tissue Typing)

Microbiology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Pharmacogenomics

Others

By Technology

PCR

Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA)

Hybridiazation (In-situ Hybridiazation & FISH)

DNA Sequencing & NGS

Microarray

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Academic Laboratories

Clinics & Commercial Laboratories

Others

By Regions

United States

Europe (Expect Russia)

India

China

Japan

Brazil

South Korea

Mexico

Russia

Rest of World

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Molecular Diagnostic Market

3. Market Share – Global Molecular Diagnostics

3.1 By Application

3.2 By Technology

3.3 By Countries

3.4 By Companies

4. Application – Molecular Diagnostics Market

4.1 Infectious Diseases

4.1.1 Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI)

4.1.2 HIV / HCV Testing

4.1.3 STD Testing

4.1.4 HPV Testing

4.2 Blood Screening

4.3 Oncology / Cancer

4.3.1 Breast

4.3.2 Colorectal

4.3.3 Prostate

4.3.4 Others

4.4 Genetic Testing

4.5 HLA (Tissue Typing)

4.6 Microbiology

4.7 Cardiovascular Diseases

4.8 Neurological Diseases

4.9 Pharmacogenomics

4.10 Others

5. Technology – Molecular Diagnostics Market

5.1 PCR

5.2 Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA)

5.3 Hybridiazation (In-situ Hybridiazation & FISH)

5.4 DNA Sequencing & NGS

5.5 Microarray

5.6 Others

6. Region – Molecular Diagnostics Market

6.1 United States

6.2 Europe

6.3 India

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Brazil

6.7 South Korea

6.8 Mexico

6.9 Russia

6.10 Rest of World (ROW)

7. End Users – Molecular Diagnostics Market

7.1 Hospitals & Academic Laboratories

7.2 Clinics and Commercial Laboratories

7.3 Others

8. Roche Diagnostics – Compa

Continued….

