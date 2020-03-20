Development of the Global IC Packaging and Testing Industry, 2020 and Beyond

Abstract

Worldwide OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) companies who perform IC packaging and testing services registered significant shipment value growth in 2018, thanks to a continued increase in memory production and an advanced inventory replenishment in anticipation of potential tariff increases from the US-China trade war. Worldwide IC packaging and testing industry shipment value in 2018 totaled US$29.462 billion in 2018, up by 7.69% compared to 2017. This report reviews the performance of the worldwide IC packaging and testing industry in 2018 and analyzes its development in 2019 and beyond.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4411221

Companies covered

AMD, Amkor, ASE, Asus, Chipbond, ChipMOS, FCI, Hisilicon, Hynix, J-Device, JCET, JSCK, KYEC, MediaTek, Nanium, NVidia, Panasonic, PTI, Qorvo, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sigurd, SJSemi, Skyworks, SMIC, SPIL, STATS ChipPAC, Tainshui Huatian Technology, Tera Probe, Tongu Microelectronics, TSI, Tsinghua Unigroup, TSMC, Unisem, UTAC, Winstek

Table of Contents

1.Worldwide Industry Shipment Value

1.1 Steady Growth in 2018

1.1.1 OSAT Companies’ Market Share Struck by Trade War

1.1.2 Worldwide OSAT Market Slows Down in 2019 with Shipment Value Similar to 2018

1.2 Taiwan Ranked No.1 in 2018 IC Packaging and Testing Shipment Value, Followed by China

1.2.1 Top Six OSAT Companies’ Spots Remain Unchanged While Gap between Top Three Narrowing

1.2.2 Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry Posts Higher-than-Global-Average Growth at 8.4% in 2018

2.Development of Leading International OSAT Companies

2.1 Amkor Remain Steady Growth with Continued Focus on Automotive Electronics

2.2 JCET’s M&A Continues to Deliver Synergy, Boosting High-end Packaging Share

2.3 Tianshui Huatian Technology Did Not Live Up to Expectation in 2018 14

2.4 Tongfu Microelectronics Maintains High Growth Fueled by International Customers

3. Development of Leading Taiwanese OSAT Companies

3.1 ASE Benefits from M&A Synergy with Focus on SiP Technology

3.1.1 ASE Aggressively Develops SiP to Help Customers Reduce Costs

3.2 PTI Strives for Product Diversification by Expanding Non-Memory Business

3.3 CoF Packaging Becomes Mainstream, Driving up Chipbond and Chipmos Revenues

4. MIC Perspective

Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

Continued….

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4411221

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155