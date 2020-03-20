Smartphone Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Abstract

Global mobile phone market volume declined and reached 1.79 billion units in 2019, down 4% year-on-year. The decline in feature phone market volume was attributed mainly to the decrease in sales in India, the major feature phone shipment destination. Smartphone market volume also suffered from the setback and reached 1.44 billion units in 2019, down 2.4% year-on-year. The smartphone decline was attributed to fewer 5G smartphone products with relatively high price tags, limited 5G network coverage, and less-than-expected replacement demand in the consumer market. This reports provides an overview of feature phone and smartphone market volume forecasts during the period 2020-2024, with smartphone market volume breakdowns by region, by price point, and by operating system.

Companies covered

Amazon, Apple, Google, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Samsung, ZTE

Table of Contents

Worldwide Mobile Phone Market by Device Type, 2016-2024

Worldwide Mobile Phone Market Share by Device Type, 2016-2024

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Region, 2016-2024

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Region, 2016-2024

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Price Point, 2016-2024

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Price Point, 2016-2024

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Operating System, 2016-2024

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Operating System, 2016-2024

Research Scope & Definitions

