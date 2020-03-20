POP Display Market Business Opportunities to 2026 Reviewed in New Report
POP display (point-of-purchase) is marketing material or advertising placed next to the merchandise it is promoting. These items are generally located in the checkout area or other location where the procure decision is made.
In terms of material type, in 2017, the corrugated board POP displays are estimated to dominate the market with more than 60% share of the market value. The metal POP display segment is anticipated to witness a market share as they are high in weight and expensive in nature.
In terms of sales channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets are dominating markets for POP display market. The report anticipates that smaller retail shops such as convenience stores are likely to gain a high traction and are thus dominate the global POP display market at the end of forecast period.
In terms of Application, food and beverages segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. While cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to gain significant share during forecasting period. Also in product type, counter and floor displays segment is anticipated to be the dominating segments over the forecast period.
POP display market manufacturers are majorly emphasizing on expanding footprint through mergers and acquisitions, thereby enhancing their product portfolio. Brand owners preferences regarding POP display are also expected to be driven by the type of product to be mounted on this display. Many food service brands prefer POP display for encourage as this POP displays provide high brand visibility. POP displays are considered more convenient by consumers, as it draws the attention of the end users towards special offers or particular brands and advantages of the product.
Geographically, The APAC market is expected to be leading contributor to the global POP Display market and register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during forecasting period. It represents the highest opportunity of US$2 Bn in near future. Thus this progress will attribute to the high demand for processed in the U.S.
The Scope of Global POP Display Market:
Global POP Display Market, by Product:
Floor Display
Counter Display
Gravity Feed
Pallet Display
Side Kick Display
Dump Bin Display
Clip Strip
Other POP Display
Global POP Display Market, by Material Type
Corrugated Board
Foam Board
Plastic Sheet
Glass
Metal
Global POP Display Market, by Sales Channel:
Hypermarket and Supermarket
Departmental Store
Specialty Store
Convenience Store
Global POP Display Market, by Application
Food and Beverages
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Printing and Stationary
Electronics
Automotive
Global POP Display Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Key Players Operating In Global POP Display Market:
International Paper Company
DS Smith Plc
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
Menasha Packaging Company
LLC.
Georgia-Pacific LLC
WestRock Company
Pratt Industries Inc.
Marketing Alliance Group
FFR Merchandising Company
Sonoco Products Company
Felbro, Inc.
Creative Displays Now
U.S. Corrugated, Inc.
