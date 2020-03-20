Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2026

Ovarian Cancer begins in the female organs and that produce eggs i.e. ovaries. Ovarian cancer generally has no specific symptoms in the early stages. Later stages are associated with symptoms, but they can be non-specific such as loss of appetite and weight loss, thus the occurrence of ovarian cancer is increased.

The growing geriatric population of women, increase in ovarian cancer cases, and ease of use of new drugs and therapies, the rise in healthcare expenditure are expected to boost the growth of ovarian cancer drugs market. Increased government funding is also propelling the growth of the market. The lack of accurate diagnostic techniques for ovarian cancer in the early stages can also have a negative impact on the global ovarian cancer market.

Carboplatin is leading the market in chemotherapy drugs due to it is more used in developing the region. Carboplatin has much less serious side effects. Carboplatin is a chemotherapy medication used to treat a number of forms of cancer includes ovarian cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, brain cancer, and neuroblastoma. It is used through injection into a vein. Some common side effects of carboplatin contain nausea, vomiting, numbness and tingling of extremities, ear infection, pain, weakness, allergic reactions, and hair loss.

North America is leading the market owing to the growing incidence of ovarian cancer in the region. The growing population of elderly women (55-64 years) is leading the growth of the North America region in ovarian cancer drugs market. In the Asia Pacific, India and China are the fastest developing countries owing to the growing healthcare expenditure in these regions, along with rising government funding and increasing target patient pool.

Key player operating in the global ovarian cancer drugs market are Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxosmithklinePlc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kazia Therapeutics Ltd, Genentech Inc., Astra Zeneca Boehringer Ingelheim, and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, among others.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market:

Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market, by Chemotherapy Drugs:

Carboplatin

Cisplatin

Docetaxel

Paclitaxel

Other

Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market, by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Other End Users

Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxosmithklinePlc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd

Genentech Inc.

Astra Zeneca Boehringer Ingelheim

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

