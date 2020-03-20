Global Test Preparation Market Sees Promising Growth in 2020

“Test Preparation Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the Industry Overview, Industry Chain, Market Size ( Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends and 6 Year Forecast (2020-2026). This Test Preparation market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( ArborBridge, Pearson Education, Club Z, The Princeton Review, Kaplan ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company of the Test Preparation industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. There are 3 key segments covered in this Test Preparation market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, and End User/Application Segment.

Scope of Test Preparation Market: Students are procuring test preparation programs and services to enhance their performance in academic and non-academic examinations. With respect to surge in the demand for test preparation products, the providers have made changes in their marketing and delivery services to increase student acquisition rates. Majority of students have begun to enroll for online tutoring services to prepare for standardized tests and school level exams.

The increasing incorporation of AI in tutoring services is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The incorporation of innovative education technology solutions is widely gaining prominence in the test preparation market in the US. The utilization of intelligent tutoring systems has led to several advancements in the online tutoring market. These systems are hybrid models with an amalgamation of machine learning technologies and can directly interact with students without any human interference. Moreover, the capabilities of these intelligent tutoring systems to interpret complex human responses while teaching differentiates them from traditional computer-aided instruction systems. Incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into the education technology offers the ability to learn student learning patterns and accordingly present content and assess performance. Most of the stakeholders in the education market are already making significant investments to digitize their content.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

⟴ University Exams

⟴ Certification Exams

⟴ High School Exams

⟴ Elementary Exams

⟴ Other Exams

End User/ Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

⟴ K-12

⟴ Higher Education

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Test Preparation market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

