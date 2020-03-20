Hair Extensions Expansion to be Persistent During 2019-2025

Global Hair Extensions Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

In this Hair Extensions market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Hair Extensions market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Hair Extensions market BELLAMI Hair, Beauty industry group Qingdao Organic hair Ltd., Godrej, Great Lengths, Evergreen Products Group Limited, Great Lengths, Balmain Paris Hair Couture, Hair Dreams, Hairlocs, Klix Hair Extension, Hidden Crown, Hair Addictionz, Femme Hair Extension, Easihair, Socap and Cinderella Hair among others.

Hair Extensions Market: Key Trends

Customers are using hair extensions instead of hair elongation medicines and tables because of high cost as well as side effects related with them.

Manufacturers are innovating products with different features so that these can be used by different customer base as per their needs.

The impact of promotional tools on consumer buying behavior is fueling growth of hair extensions market.

Hair Extensions Market: Key Developments

In 2019, Beauty Industry Group acquired Luxy Hair Co. and Hidden Crown to increase its business sales along with expand market presence across the globe.

Opportunities for Hair Extensions Market Participants

North America is expected to be one of the leading market in the hair extensions market due to presence of large numbers of vendors in the region. Latin America is expected to register new growth opportunities in the hair extensions market due to increasing disposable income and urbanization in the region. Hair extensions market in Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period due to rapid growth of the e-commerce in the region. Hair extensions market in Europe is expected to be positively influenced by change in the customer behavior. Middle East and Africa is expected to witness a significant growth in the hair extensions market due to increasing customers spending on grooming products.

Brief Approach to Research for Hair Extensions Market

PMR will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Hair Extensions market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the hair extensions market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the hair extensions market and its potential

Hair extensions market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the hair extensions market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study for hair extensions market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major hair extensions market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario for Induction Hob

Analysis of the hair extensions market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the hair extensions market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

