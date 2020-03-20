Sales Revenue of Enterprise Storage Systems to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries 2016-2026

An exclusive forecast study on the global market for enterprise storage systems has been developed by Persistence Market Research. The report offers in-depth analysis on the global enterprise storage systems market by addressing the changing needs for data storage for enterprises across the globe. The report has taking into account a slew of factors that will influence the demand for enterprise storage systems in the foreseeable future. By providing market size estimations for the assessment period, 2016-2026, the report delivers insights on the future of global enterprise storage systems market for every passing years. Inferences provided in the report have been developed with a balanced infusion of quantitative estimations and qualitative information.

Research Methodology

Key developers of enterprise storage systems in the global market have been profiled in the report. Revenues accrued by these companies from sales of enterprise storage systems have been aggregated for the past years, creating baseline for the historical period. Key trends in the IT sector have been considered for deriving the market size estimations, while strategic developments of each company has also been identified. Metrics used for interpreting the forecasted market size estimations include, compound annual growth rates, market revenue share, Basis Point Share (BPS) index, and incremental opportunity. Regional developments with respect to changing trade policies, emergence of new schemes and government initiatives have also been analysed to create precise estimation on how the enterprise storage system market will expand in developed and developing parts of the world.

Key Features of the Report

A detailed overview of the global enterprise storage system market has been provided in the report. Changing dynamics of the industry have been analysed, and the report also offers historical, current and projected value estimations in a comprehensive format. With in-depth market segmentation, the report has broken down the different types of systems and their applications for thorough analysis. Latest product offerings and strategies of key players have been studied to understand promising prospects for the adoption of enterprise storage systems.

Competitive landscape compiled in the report reveals the developers of enterprise storage systems that will remain active in the global market for the long run. From potentially lucrative to nascent and least attractive, the report has revealed all sorts of segments from the analysis. Moreover, a neutral perspective on the development and adoption of enterprise storage systems ensures that companies seeking this report are not misguided.

Enterprise Storage Systems: Market Taxonomy

The global market for enterprise storage system has been segmented on the basis of type of storage system and regions. Storage area network (SAN) Network Attached Storage (NAS), and Direct Attached Storage (DAS) are the key sub-segments in terms of type of storage systems. The global enterprise storage system market is further segmented on the basis of regions, namely Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America, North America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

Scope of the Report

Inferences and market size estimations provided in the report present a snapshot of how the global enterprise storage system market will expand in the near future. Companies availing this report can improve the development of enterprise storage systems by addressing the statistics on least- and most-attractive segments. The report also serves as a credible business document to develop in-house research studies, instead of starting from scratch. The key scope of the report is to enable developers of enterprise storage systems create new opportunities in terms of manufacturing, sales and service. This report provides substantial data on how enterprise storage systems will continue to retain their position in the highly-competitive and rapidly-transforming global IT sector.