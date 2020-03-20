Global Mobile Anti Malware Market to Register Growth in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period

Mobile anti-malware software provide protection to mobile devices against unwanted spyware that access information without the users’ knowledge. Malware attacks are one of the most significant challenges for cyber security. These threats ascertain and exploit vulnerabilities and then use these identified vulnerabilities for further incursion into a mobile network. Mobile anti-malware delivers full life-cycle security against zero-day and phishing with a complete in-depth security framework.

The primary drivers of mobile anti malware market are increasing trend for cloud storage, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, and smart phones devices which transforms the information technology (IT) world and redefines the scope for cyber security. These technologies and devices are making digital information to be distributed in a better manner. As distributed information is vulnerable to cyber-attacks, the need for mobile anti malware software solutions has increased in the recent years, with increasing personal data breach incidences in the recent past such as i-cloud data breach.

With the technological evolution and increasing competition among smartphone users, additional consumer centric features are expected to be incorporated in the near future, which is expected to lay the necessity of additional layers of security, including data encryption. This is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Ever changing technology and platforms of mobile devices are the biggest challenges mobile anti malware market.

Segmentation of mobile anti malware market on the basis of mobile operating systems:

Android Operating System:

Google use Google Bouncer malware scanner to detect and scan applications accessible in Google play store. Several mobile security firms such as Lookout Mobile Security, AVG Technologies, and McAfee, Inc. have delivered antivirus software for Android devices.

iOS:

iOS is specially designed for apple hardware. This operating system is said to be more secure than android, but in recently some malware including XcodeGhost, WireLurker, Masque Attack, Oleg Pliss Ransom Case, and SSL Flaw have exploited the system and have breached the data for Apple smart phone devices.

Windows Operating System:

Microsoft Corporation launched windows operating system for mobile devices to compete android and iOS based smartphones. Several mobile anti malware providers such as Symantec Corporation and Kaspersky Lab are providing anti-malware software for Windows mobile devices.

BlackBerry Operating System :

Mobile security software providers such as AVG Technology and Kaspersky Lab provide the anti-malware software for blackberry devices. This anti-malware software provides security from computer virus and spyware. It also manages battery, storage, and data package usages of devices from BlackBerry.

The main purpose of mobile anti-malware is to act against any spam or cyber threat in smart phone devices. Asia-Pacific region has more than 1 billion smartphone users and 1.3 billion internet users, according to Emarketer and Statista respectively. China has witnessed highest number of malicious activities in the recent past. Apart from china, India is also having around 300 million smart phone users creating very strong potential for mobile anti-malware software. Total number of smart phone users in Asia-Pacific region accounts for more than 1 billion, making it the largest market for mobile anti-malware market.

North America is expected to be the second largest market of mobile anti-malware market with the U.S. having around 170 million smart phones users, according to Statista. Latin America is also showing steady growth in terms of smart phone adoption. Almost 84 % of smartphone users are from countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, according to Emarketer. Countries such as Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Middle East and Africa market are expected to witness highest adoption of mobile anti-malware software during the forecast period.

