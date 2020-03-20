Digital Out-of-Home Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2026

Digital Out-of-Home Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Digital Out-of-Home industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Digital Out-of-Home manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Digital Out-of-Home market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Digital Out-of-Home Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Digital Out-of-Home industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Digital Out-of-Home industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Digital Out-of-Home industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Digital Out-of-Home Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Digital Out-of-Home are included:

Some of the key vendors in the digital-out-of-home market are JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, Clear Channel Outdoor, oOh!Media Ltd., Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, Outfront Media, Inc., APN Outdoor Group Ltd., Focus Media Co. Ltd., Exterion Media Group, BroadSign International LLC and Asiaray Media Group Ltd.

For instance, in July 2018, Lamar Advertising Company entered into partnership with Wieden-Kennedy, OMA, Clear Channel Outdoor and Wow Media with an objective to launch a digital-out-of-home campaign for the Los Angeles International Airport. The digital billboards in the campaign use dynamic data from real-time flights and display the content when the passengers leave the airport. This digital-out-of-home campaign displayed vouchers to passengers of Delta Airlines

In October 2017, ELAN Media, one of the leading companies that specialise in innovation communication and advertising, entered into partnership with Quividi, an audience analytics provider. Through this partnership, both the companies introduced anonymous video analytics technology (AVA) that enables ELAN Media to precisely measure the audience of their digital-out-of-home assets in real-time.

In April 2018, JCDecaux Australia entered into a partnership with Seedooh, a campaign delivery reporting platform provider. Through this partnership, Seedooh’s reporting and verification platform will be integrated into the JCDecaux system to provide real-time delivery data fordigital-out-of-home campaigns.

In October 2017, Lamar Advertising Company entered into an agreement with Ultravision International, a manufacturer of LED displays and LED lighting, with an objective to purchase LED billboard lights and modular LED display panels from Ultravision.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Digital Out-of-Home market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players