Yeast Market Size, Share, Cost Module, Application, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Yeast Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global yeast market reaches a strong growth in 2019. Yeast is a fungus that occurs naturally in soil, flower nectars and fruits. It can also be made commercially by employing a solution of molasses, mineral salts and ammonia. It is rich in vitamins B1 and B2, niacin and folic acid and widely employed in the food and beverage (F&B), brewery and wine, and animal feed industries. Other than this, it is also utilized in the production of biomass.

Some of the key players being ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR OTCMKTS: (ASBFY), Lesaffre, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. SHA: (600298), Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Alltech, Lallemand, Koninklijke DSM N.V. OTCMKTS: RDSMY, Nutreco, Kerry Group, Synergy Flavors, Archer Daniels Midland, Oriental Yeast Company, Diamond V, Pacific Ethanol, Leiber, etc.

Escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and convenience food products, along with increasing alcoholic beverage consumption, is driving the global yeast market growth. In addition to this, the rising demand for yeast extracts as flavoring agents in the food and beverage (F&B) industry and the growing awareness about the nutritional value of yeast among consumers are further impelling the market growth. Besides this, as yeast is a cost-effective and environmental-friendly alternative to fossil fuel, its demand is increasing in biofuel production, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Looking forward, by IMARC group the global yeast market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Form:

Dry Yeast

Instant Yeast

Fresh Yeast

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Food

Feed

Other Applications

Market Breakup by Type:

Baker’s Yeast

Brewer’s Yeast

Wine Yeast

Bioethanol Yeast

Feed Yeast

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Associated British Foods

Lesaffre

Angel Yeast

Cargill Chr

Hansen

Alltech

Lallemand

DSM

Nutreco

Kerry Group

Synergy Flavors

Archer Daniels Midland

Oriental Yeast Company

Diamond V

Pacific Ethanol

Leiber

