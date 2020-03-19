AC Axial Fans Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application, Forecast Report 2019-2025

Global AC Axial Fans Market Viewpoint

In this AC Axial Fans market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ebmpapst

Oriental Motor

Sofasco

Pelonis Technologies

Fulltech Electric

ADDA Corporation

Sunon

Almeco

Howden

Halifax Fan

mmonwealth Industrial Corporation

Hidria

Delta Fan

NMB Technologies

Thermaco

Nidec Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diameter(220-762mm)

Diameter(763-1219mm)

Diameter(1220-3000mm)

Segment by Application

Radiators

Refrigeration

Ventilation

Other

