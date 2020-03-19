Global Bitumen Market Tracking Report Analysis 2019-2029

Global Bitumen Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Global Bitumen Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Global Bitumen Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
The report analyzes the market of Global Bitumen by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Global Bitumen definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
Product segment analysis provides forecast for the bitumen market on the global level for various product types of bitumen. The market has been estimated in terms of volume (kilo tons) and forecast for the period from 2014 to 2020. Furthermore, application segments have been analyzed and forecast on current trends on the global and regional level from 2014 to 2020. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific (excluding China) and Rest of the World. Analysis and forecast is based on current trends and ranges over a period from 2014 to 2020.
Detailed profiles of certain leading companies are provided in the report along with a detailed analysis of their market share. Leading companies in the market include Shell Bitumen, NuStar Energy, ExxonMobil, Marathon Oil Company, Valero Energy Corporation and Nynas AB. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments.
The market has been segmented as below:
Bitumen Market – Product Segment Analysis
- Paving grade bitumen
- Oxidized bitumen
- Cutback bitumen
- Bitumen emulsion
- Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
- Others (including bitumen formed due to addition of zinc, copper, etc.)
Bitumen Market – Application Analysis
-
Roadways
- Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
-
Waterproofing (Roofing)
- Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
- Adhesive
- Insulation
- Others (including decorative and industrial applications)
Bitumen Market – Regional Analysis
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Asia Pacific (Excluding China)
- Rest of World (RoW)
