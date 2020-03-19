AI for Drug Discovery Market: Global Demand Analysis, Opportunity Outlook and Forecasts to 2027

AI for Drug Discovery Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The AI for Drug Discovery Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004177/

Major Key Players:

Atomwise, Inc.

2. Insilico Medicine

3. BIOAGE

4. Numerate

5. NuMedii, Inc.

6. Envisagenics

7. Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

8. BenevolentAI

9. twoXAR, Incorporated

10. Exscientia

Drug discovery is the preliminary step in the process of a novel drug identification and its therapeutic target. Artificial intelligence (AI) is commonly used in the healthcare industry for drug discovery. Artificial intelligence technology has the ability to recognize drug targets, and play a significant role in drug design, discovery, identification and screening of molecules instantly and effectively. Drug discovery or new drug target are being estimated based on potency, bioavailability, efficacy, and toxicity.

The AI for drug discovery market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing number of cross-industry partnerships & collaborations, a significant growth in venture capital investments, rise in importance of drug discovery and increase in funding of the R&D activities for the use of AI technology in the field of drug discovery. However, limited awareness, unwillingness among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies, unclear regulatory guidelines for medical software and lack of interoperability among AI solutions offered by different vendors are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004177/

The Report Enables You To-

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of AI for Drug Discovery under development

Develop market entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]