Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2027

The Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

The Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market production, supply, sales and market status.

Top Leading Companies:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

2. ProtaTek International, Inc.

3. Sanofi

4. NEOGEN CORPORATION

5. Marshfield Clinic

6. Zoetis

7. Phoenix Lab

8. GD

9. VCA, Inc. (Antech Diagnostics, Inc.)

10. Virbac

The veterinary reference laboratory is focused on delivering high quality animal health diagnostic testing and services. These laboratories are able to achieve desirable quality requirements more frequently than in-clinic laboratories. The testing services provided by the reference laboratory cover the areas of hematology, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, endocrinology, microbiology, parasitology, serology, cytopathology, and histopathology.

The veterinary reference laboratory market is anticipated to grow due to the key driving factors such as rising pet adoption, rising animal healthcare expenditure, growing demand for animal-derived food products, and increasing demand for pet insurance. However, increasing number of veterinary practitioners & their growing income levels in developed regions and rising awareness about zoonotic diseases are likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

