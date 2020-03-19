North America Laminate Flooring Market Size, Share, Type, Cost Module and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ North America Laminate Flooring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the North America laminate flooring market reached a volume of 120 Million Sq. Meters in 2019. Laminate flooring is a versatile flooring solution that is manufactured by fusing the wear, design, core and back layers using intense heat and pressure. It is durable, versatile, highly resistant to dust, and considered an affordable alternative of stone floor coverings, engineered wood and solid hardwood, which can be installed on an existing floor. Apart from this, as laminate flooring is made from 90% wood fiber and 10% glue resin, it is environment-friendly in nature. Owing to these advantages, it is widely utilized in the industrial, residential and commercial buildings in Northern America.

Some of the key players being Mohawk Industries, Inc. NYSE: (MHK), Tarkett SA EPA: (TKTT), Armstrong World Industries, Inc. NYSE: (AWI), Shaw Industries Inc. (Georgia), Mannington Mills, Inc., Beaulieu International Group Inc.

The revival of the US economy represents one of the key factors contributing to the North America laminate flooring market. Apart from this, increasing renovation activities, in confluence with investments in the restoration of deficient structures, especially in educational and public buildings, are anticipated to escalate the demand for laminate flooring in the region. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of nearly 146 Million Sq. Meters by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

HDF Laminated

MDF Laminates

Market Breakup by Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Regions:

United States

Canada

Mexico

