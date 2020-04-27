Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2026

Global quantum computing market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 29.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Honeywell International, Inc., Accenture, Fujitsu, Rigetti & Co, Inc., 1QB Information Technologies, Inc., IonQ, Atom Computing, ID Quantique, QuintessenceLabs, Toshiba Research Europe Ltd, Google,Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Xanadu, Magiq Technologies, Inc., QX branch, NEC Corporation, Anyon System,Inc. Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited, QC Ware Corp, Intel Corporation and others.

Global Quantum Computing Market By System (Single Qubit Quantum System and Multiple Qubit System), Qubits (Trapped Ion Qubits, Semiconductor Qubits and Super Conducting), Deployment Model (On-Premises and Cloud), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Application (Cryptography, Simulation, Parallelism, Machine Learning, Algorithms, Others), Logic Gates (Toffoli Gate, Hadamard Gate, Pauli Logic Gates and Others), Verticals (Banking And Finance, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Defence, Automotive, Chemical, Utilities, Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Quantum computing is an advanced developing computer technology which is based on the quantum mechanics and quantum theory. The quantum computer has been used for the quantum computing which follows the concepts of quantum physics. The quantum computing is different from the classical computing in terms of speed, bits and the data. The classical computing uses two bits only named as 0 and 1, whereas the quantum computing uses all the states in between the 0 and 1, which helps in better results and high speed. Quantum computing has been used mostly in the research for comparing the numerous solutions and to find an optimum solution for a complex problem and it has been used in the sectors like chemicals, utilities, defence, healthcare & pharmaceuticals and various other sectors. Quantum computing is used for the applications like cryptography, machine learning, algorithms, quantum simulation, quantum parallelism and others on the basis of the technologies of qubits like super conducting qubits, trapped ion qubits and semiconductor qubits.

Since the technology is still in its growing phase, there are many research operations conducted by various organizations and universities including study on quantum computing for providing advanced and modified solutions for different applications. For instance, Mercedes –Benz has been conducting research over the quantum computing and how it can be used for discovering the new battery materials for advanced batteries which can be used in electric cars. Mercedes Benz has been working in collaboration with the IBM on IBM Q network program, which allows the companies in accessing the IBM’s Q network and early stage computing systems over the cloud.

Segmentation: Global Quantum Computing Market

Global quantum computing market is segmented into seven notable segments which are system, qubits, deployment model, component, application, logic gates and vertical.

On the basis of systems, the market is segmented into single qubit quantum system and multi-qubit systems.

In March 2016, Microsoft has announced the launch of the language-Integrated Quantum Operations: LIQUi|> which is a software architecture for quantum computing including features like programming language, optimization and scheduling algorithms, and quantum simulators. This would be beneficial for the company as the market is still in growing phase and it would help in customizing the solutions as per the requirements, which would help the company to get more customers from research sector.

On the basis of qubits, the market is segmented into super conducting qubits, trapped ion qubits and semiconductor qubits.

In July 2018, Google made programming quantum computers easier; they have developed open-source software which will help the developers to experiment with the machines, including Google’s quantum processor.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise.

In November 2018, Xanadu launched Penny Lane. It is a first dedicated machine learning software for quantum computers. It is free and open source; it allows researchers, programmers, to take part in the quantum machine learning. With this launch Xanadu will be one of the leaders in machine learning on quantum hardware.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

In February 2019, D-Wave launched new processor for quantum computing. With lower noise. D-Wave 2000Q processor will boasts up to 25 times with this as compared to better predecessor. It is having higher number of qubits, hybrid software and tools. It can help in solving the large data analytics and optimization problems more quickly than traditional digital computers which is the major requirements of the organizations and can help the company in getting more customers.

Accenture

Fujitsu

Rigetti & CoInc.

1QB Information TechnologiesInc.

IonQ

Atom Computing

ID Quantique

QuintessenceLabs

Product Launch

In March 2019, QuintessenceLabs has announced the launch of the Quantum Entropy Injector which helps in addressing a common performance and security problem. It will also check the entropy of the computers and will deliver the high speed full entropy whenever required.

In December 2018, Fujitsu has announced the launch of the second generation digital annealer cloud service which helps in solving the combinatorial optimization problems quickly and it can be applied to increasingly complex real-world problems in businesses and society which includes the sectors like manufacturing, financial services, retail and distribution and drug discovery.

In December 2018, IonQ has announced the launch of the two state-of-the-art quantum computers which stores information on an individual atoms and help in performing more complex calculations.

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

