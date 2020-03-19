Streaming Analytics Market by Component, Application (Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management, Location Intelligence, Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain Management)- Global Forecast to 2024

A fresh report titled Streaming Analytics Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 125 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Streaming Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 10.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 35.5 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period.

Major Vendors profiled in the Streaming Analytics Market:

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Microsoft (US)

SAP (Germany)

Software AG (Germany)

SAS (US)

TIBCO (US)

Impetus Technologies (US)

Striim (US)

WSO2 (US)

Informatica (US)

Kx Systems (US)

SQLstream (US)

EsperTech (US)

Axonize (Israel)

The streaming analytics market is segmented on the basis of types, such as software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient streaming analytics service helps organizations develop a connected environment by integrating streaming analytics solution with their existing Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

The streaming analytics market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment and others (outsourcing services, travel and hospitality, and eductaion). The energy and utilities segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period,owing to the growing demand for the automation of power-usage analytics applications.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China India, Singapore,Japan, and Rest of APAC,growing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

The Study Objectives of this report are: