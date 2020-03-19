Insect Repellent Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2027

In this report, the global Insect Repellent market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The major vendors in the U.K. Insect Repellent Market are Avon Products Inc., BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M Corporation and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. among others. Some of the key strategies adopted by these companies include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, product innovations, and geographical expansions.

By Product

Non-Body Worn Coil, Mat and Sheet Electric/liquid Vaporizer Aerosol Sprays

Body Worn Oils and Creams Stickers and Patches Apparels Aerosol



By Composition

Non-Body Worn Malathion Carbaryl Pyrethrin Others

Body Worn Composition Deet Picaridin Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus/ p-Menthane-3,8-diol IR 3535 Plant Oil Others



