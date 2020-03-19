Mosquito Repellent Market Cost Module, Ingredients, Distribution Channel and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mosquito Repellent Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global mosquito repellent market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during the historical period of 2014-2019. Mosquito repellents are substances that are kept on different surfaces or directly applied on the skin or clothes for deterring mosquitoes from approaching and preventing mosquito bites. They are either prepared from natural substances, such as lavender, lemon eucalyptus, cinnamon and soybean oil, or chemicals, which include N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide (DEET), metofluthrin, picaridin and ethyl hexanediol. Mosquito repellents are generally available in the form of creams, lotions, oils, sticks and aerosols across the globe.

Some of the key players being 3M Co NYSE: (MMM), Avon Rubber plc LON: (AVON), CLARIANT AG/ADR OTCMKTS: (CLZNY), Coghlans Ltd., Dabur International, Enesis Group, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Jyothi Laboratories, Nanjing Ronch Chemical Co. Ltd., PIC Corporation, Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co., Quantum Health, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, SC Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc., Van Aroma, Vertellus Specialities Inc., Ltd., Co.

Owing to the rising global warming and increasing volume of waste, which is generated from households, there is a surge in the prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya, around the world. This represents one of the major factors propelling the global mosquito repellent market growth. Besides this, several manufacturers operating in the industry are coming up with innovative products to expand their consumer base. They are also introducing wristbands, patches, stickers and herbal-based products, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the global mosquito repellent market in the coming years.

Market Breakup by Ingredients:

Natural Ingredients

Synthetic Ingredients

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Coils

Mats

Cream

Oils

Vaporizer

Other

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Other

