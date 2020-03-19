Automotive Tappets Market Research Report 2019-2024 Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Automotive Tappets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market to reach a value of US$ 9.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-tappets-market/requestsample

An automotive tappet, also known as a cam follower or valve lifter, is a cylindrical component which is inserted between the tappet lifting mechanism and camshaft lobe of an automobile engine. It is primarily used in high-performance vehicles to enhance their power output by increasing the revolutions-per-minute (RPM). Tappets also assist in combining multiple camshafts through mechanical linking systems, thus improving the operational efficiency of the engine.

The global automotive tappets market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for and a consequent rise in the production of automobiles, which utilize tappets for variations in valve timings and manipulating the duration of valve openings. Furthermore, utilization of advanced technologies, such as Hydraulic Flat Tappet Camshaft (HFTC), for meeting the fuel efficiency demands of heavy vehicles, is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including innovations in the lubricant technology which reduce the wear and tear of the engine and enhance its durability, are projected to drive the market further.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-tappets-market

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product

• Roller Tappets

• Flat Tappets

Market Breakup by Engine

• <4 Cylinders Engine

• 4–6 Cylinders Engine

• >6 Cylinders Engine

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Light Duty Vehicles

Market Breakup by End-User

• Economic Passenger Cars

• Luxury Passenger Cars

• Mid-Priced Passenger Cars

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Market Breakup by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal