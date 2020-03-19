Sales of Bronchodilators Market to significantly rise During 2016 – 2024 Owing to Growing Application Across End-use Industries

Bronchodilators is the medication that is taken to improve breathing and are used for treating breathing related symptoms that are associated with allergic reaction. It is also used for expanding the airways and improving the breathing capacity function of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchial asthma, emphysema, and other lung diseases. Bronchodilators function by relaxing the muscle surrounding the airways.

These products are available over the counter or requires prescription. Basically there are available in three forms injectable, oral and inhaled. In oral forms they come in variety such as liquids, tablets and capsules, these oral forms are delivered in higher doses which is directly absorbed into the bloodstream and so they have relatively more side effects.

Whereas inhaled once are directly deposited in the lungs causing less side effects. Bronchodilators are of basically-acting or long-acting beta2-agonists and anticholinergic agents or theophylline. They function so as to control asthma and COPD.

Short acting bronchodilators function for fast relief of asthma symptoms and long acting bronchodilators function for control symptoms of asthma. The Bronchodilators market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and advancement in technology.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control of Infection, in 2014 number of adults who had asthma was 17.7 million. It seen more in female over male, and caused 3,651 number of deaths. According World Health Organization, in 2012 over 3 million people died due to COPD, which is equal to 6% of all deaths globally that year.

These death mostly occurred in low- and middle-income countries, and the risk factors included air pollution caused by cooking and heating, outdoor air pollution, pollution due to dust and chemicals (vapor’s, irritants and fumes), and lower respiratory infections during childhood.

Above mentioned are some of the leading causes of preventable death. Moreover due to government initiatives and rising healthcare expenditure it is expected to fuel the bronchodilators market over the forecast period.

Also factors such as rising adoption of these products, and patient education program that are conducted by government and companies for creating the awareness among the general population is likely to drive the growth of bronchodilators market over forecast period. However Bronchodilators market has some restraints such as low awareness for these products and cost of treatment is expected to hinder the growth of the bronchodilators market.

The global bronchodilators market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, drug class and regional presence:

Segmentation based on Route of Administration:

Oral Tablets Capsules Liquids

Injected

Inhaled

Segmentation based on Drug Class

Adrenergic Bronchodilators

Anticholinergic Bronchodilators

Bronchodilator Combinations

Methylxanthines

Rise in the incidence of COPD, asthma is expected to boost the bronchodilators market over the forecast period. In addition rising awareness among general population and physician adopting these products and prescribing these drugs is expected to drive the bronchodilators market during the forecast period.

Geographically the bronchodilators market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA region.

North America followed by Europe is dominating the bronchodilators market as high incidence of COPD and asthma cases. Apart from these combination therapies are becoming more popular and preferred choice of treatment in the U.S. as they have better efficacy.

In Asia Pacific region the bronchodilators market is expected to deliver significant growth as China is the world’s largest tobacco producer and accounts for 42% globally for cigarette production. According to WHO, majority of the world’s smoking population is present in China, this is expected to boost the demand for bronchodilators products over the forecast period.

Some of the major companies in the bronchodilators market are Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Innoviva, MediciNova, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis Ag, and others

