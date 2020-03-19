Global Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market Analysis 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025
The global market for wireless Gigabit (WiGig) will reach $ xxx million in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. Main content of the report, including:
global market size and forecasts
Regional market size, production and export and import data
Profile of main manufacturers, products and services, company sales data
World market size by main end use
World market size by main type
Major manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications, etc .:
Qualcomm
Intel Corporation
Broadcom Corporation
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Panasonic Corporation
Cisco Systems
NEC Corporation
Azurewave Technologies
Nvidia Corporation
MediaTek
Main applications as follows:
Large companies Residential
SMEs
Main type as follows: Consumer electronics networking
devices
Regional market size, production and export and import data:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East and Africa
Contents
1 Overview of the world market
1.1 Scope of statistics
1.1.1 Scope of products
1.1.2 Scope of manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of end use
1.1.4 Scope of product type
1.1.5 Scope of regions / countries
1.2 Market size
Global Fig Global Wireless Gigabit Market Size (WiGig) and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Gigabit Global Wireless Market Size (WiGig) and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) and CAGR 2020-2025
Market Forecast (Million USD) Fig Global Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) and CAGR 2020-2025
Market Forecast (Volume) 2
Regional Market 2.1
Regional Sales Tab Figure Regional Business Sales 2015-2019 (in millions of USD)
Regional Sales Tab Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab and Regional Demand and 2015-2019 CAGR List (millions of dollars)
Regional Demand Tab and 2015-2019 CAGR List (volume)
Regional demand forecast tab and CAGR 2020-2025 (in millions of USD)
Regional demand forecast tab and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional trade
tab Regional export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Regional export tab 2015-2019 (Volume)
Regional import tab 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Regional import tab 2015 -2019 (Volume)
3 Key manufacturers
3.1 Qualcomm
3.1.1 Company Information
tab List of Qualcomm’s company profiles
3.1.2 Products and services
3.1.3 Commercial data (capacity, sales
Continued….
